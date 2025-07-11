Now that we have witnessed the release of Grok 4 This Is Grok 4 ballyhooed as the most powerful AI ever, I thought I might try a simple thought experiment. Does powerful intelligence equal trustworthiness? Can I trust AI in a clutch for an answer? Chat GPT Lied to Me Are we on steady ground when we outsource our cognitive power to AI? I decided to ask Google a question. I anticipated a rolled out overview AI answer which seems to be part of the Google experience as of late.

I vaguely knew the answer from personal experience which was fertile ground for testing an AI answer. I asked the following question— How many times do pictures of George Washington appear in The Twilight Zone? I vaguely knew the answer since I am a diehard fan of The Twilight Zone. I have watched every episode perhaps five to ten times over the years.

As I suspected, Google upfront provided me with "An Overview”: Based on available information, George Washington appears as a character in one episode of the original The Twilight Zone, titled "The Bard". This episode is part of the fourth season.

The staff of Julius, which appears in the end scene, includes four U.S. Presidents, including George Washington, and three generals, one of whom is George Washington. An uncredited actor portrays him.

What is the problem for a researcher? First, I asked about pictures of George Washington. I did not ask for portrayals of Washington in episodes. There is a difference. My question was pretty clear. AI reached for an answer it wanted to provide me, not the answer I wanted.

Now, I was really, really curious. Suppose I pivoted the same question in real time and asked the exact, same question? What answer would I receive? Is is possible that Chat GPT-4 knew of the contents of this essay as I typed? Let’s find out. Just a moment as I type my question into Chat GPT-4….

ME: How many times do pictures of George Washington appear in The Twilight Zone?

CHAT GPT-4: Identified Appearances

“Back There” (Season 2, Episode 13, aired January 13, 1961)

In this time-travel episode, set around Lincoln’s assassination, the police station set features a copy of Gilbert Stuart’s Athenaeum Portrait of George Washington next to the American flag and alongside a portrait of Abraham Lincoln facebook.comimdb.com+4lincolnconspirators.com+4twilightzone.fandom.com+4. “The Bard” (Season 4, Episode 25, aired April 13, 1963)

During the final scene, the character Julius’s writing staff includes miniature busts or portrait representations of four U.S. presidents—including George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant, and Theodore Roosevelt imdb.com.

✅ Total So Far

So far, there are two confirmed episodes where George Washington’s image appears.

🔍 Could There Be More?

A comprehensive frame-by-frame review of all 156 episodes hasn't been done, so other brief or background appearances aren’t fully ruled out .

But based on available props lists and fan documentation, these are the only clearly cited instances.

🧠 Summary

EpisodeAppearance ContextBack ThereAthenaeum Portrait in police station sceneThe BardBust or portrait on writer’s desk prop

At least two distinct episodes feature visual representations of George Washington. If you’d like, I can delve deeper or check more episodes for additional occurrences!

=========

I was more impressed with the prowess of Chat GPT-4. GPT-4 carefully read my question and gave me the answer I was looking for. However, I knew from personal knowledge there was an additional picture of Washington in the series. For example, there is a poignant scene in The Changing of the Guard (Season 3 Episode 37) which I love. There is a black and white painting of George Washington on the classroom wall of a boys’ prep school in Vermont. I am reminded of the reverence we once held across the board for our Founding Fathers like Washington.

Do you see President George Washington on the classroom wall? See 3:06-3:18.

I decided to give Chat GPT-4 a second try. Could it identify this Twilight Zone episode that warmed my heart so?

ME: Yes, can you delve deeper? Check for more episodes for additional occurrences of pictures of Washington. Thanks!

CHAT GPT-4: I dove deeper into The Twilight Zone’s episodes—and here’s the refined picture:

✅ Confirmed Appearances of George Washington

“Back There” (Season 2, Episode 13, aired January 13, 1961)

— Set in 1865, the police station background includes a copy of Gilbert Stuart’s Athenaeum Portrait of Washington alongside Lincoln and Grant Reddit+15LincolnConspirators.com+15Hoc Marketing+15. “The Bard” (Season 4, Episode 25, aired April 13, 1963)

— On the writer’s desk, you’ll spot busts or portraits of U.S. presidents, including George Washington .

🎯 Additional Investigation Findings

No other episodes feature Washington images documented in verified prop lists or fan archives.

One “prop dressing” source highlights a lithograph of “The Cherry Tree” in Back There, but that’s distinct from recognized Washington imagery LincolnConspirators.com+6YourProps+6en.wikipedia.org+6.

There’s no record of background portraits of Washington elsewhere in the series, based on available prop archives and Reddit fan discussion.

🧮 Summary Table

EpisodeScene LocationWashington ImageBack TherePolice station wallAthenaeum Portrait copyThe BardWriter’s deskBust or portrait among props

✔️ Final Conclusion

Despite thorough fan research and archival reviews, no additional episodes beyond Back There and The Bard are known to display portraits, busts, or depictions of George Washington. Unless new archival insights emerge, the total stands at two confirmed appearances.

Conclusion: Chat GPT-4 with an IQ in excess of 136 as of April 17, 2025 got it wrong. I only knew the rest of the story because of my human memory and fondness for the classroom scene and how Washington watched over the pouring out of love from former students to a prep school professor. Now suppose I was a random student writing an essay for a high school or college class? Or, suppose I was a harried production research assistant on a movie set? Or, I was a management consultant for a National Archives exhibit on The Twilight Zone? With great confidence and self-assuredness, GPT-4 doubled down and gave me the wrong answer.

This tendency to error with great confidence suggests we should not place all of our trust and faith in Chat GPT-4. The stakes were fun in my thought experiment. But suppose the stakes were higher in an AI therapy session or an AI companion relationship or handling of bioweapons? I’m just saying.

Buyer beware!