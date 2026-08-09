Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

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Rick H's avatar
Rick H
3h

Fascinating, thanks. What would be most helpful is to formally ask OpenAI to list their disagreements with these assumptions, interpretations & implications. Ideally then ask FLI, MIRI & others to join that exchange of opinions.

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