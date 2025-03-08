The following is an example of the power of AI today. Two non-human podcasters discuss my book Letters in Black and White: A New Correspondence on Race in America (co-authored with Jennifer Richmond). The platform is Google NotebookLM. With power comes limitations and hallucinations. I never knew Jen was a descendant of George Shrewsbury/smile.

Enjoy!

https://notebooklm.google.com/notebook/e709755c-c3df-44a3-ab29-e4c362234345/audio

https://www.amazon.com/Letters-Black-White-Correspondence-America/dp/1634312368