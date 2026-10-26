“The more you become who you are, the fewer people will recognize you.”—attributed to Carl Jung

I came across a promising feed about the Black Upper Middle Class. No more doom and gloom narrative I hoped. The presenter was a black woman and she was going to engage Black Bourgeoisie (1957) by E. Franklin Frazier. Franklin strongly criticized the Black middle-class but there are so few works in this genre from the 1950s. And the families I had profiled this month seemed to go against Franklin’s critique. I was mildly interested and prepared to learn something new, something novel. Notably, there is no entry on Wikipedia dedicated to the book. I mention this omission as other significant books about our racial past have their own standalone Wikipedia articles. See Between the World and Me, Black Like Me, White Fragility, and How to be An Anti-Racist. And then the woman began to talk. Within a paragraph or two, the woman used the slogan word liberation. Liberation is a collectivist word that presumes systemic oppression. My interest dropped to zero.

I flipped the channel to something else.

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Some black people live as if they are in constant battle conditions. Cause good trouble. I think they are living for old versions of themselves as slaves and victims of Jim Crow segregation and lynchings. It is a strange mindset to carry around as one lives one’s life in the year 2026. They live in fidelity to a lost world that is no more. They nurse old grudges about the plantation and the segregated system as if these incidents happened yesterday. They live in activism as a default position.

If we removed their masks, we would find they are only being faithful to a mental prison created in their own minds. The inability to let go of the past is not a sign of a healthy psychology. Psychiatrist Carl G. Jung would suggest it is a symptom of a psychic blockage. It is a fixation within the structure of one’s self-identity. A healthy person tends to focus on the present and the future. What might be the state of the world by 2030? Will artificial intelligence usher in abundance or a dark age? The blocked person is fixated on conditions and objects from the past. The life force of an individual becomes paralyzed, unable to recognize the weight of the racial past that is no more. A woman reaches for a Third World slogan liberation to describe a book about First World upper-middle class people.

Those who cannot let go of the past begin to live their lives in the past. Time is frozen in the 1950s when it comes to blackness. Individuals like the aforementioned woman no long reside in their current lives. This is the same issue I perceived with the time traveling law professor in my book review. Individuals remain haunted by conditions that have already died.

People who cannot detach from slavery and ancient race segregation have developed a pathological identification with the external. They are living in dysfunctional external locus of control. For example, the real story behind Black Bourgeoise is internal locus of control. What were lawyers, doctors, businessmen and professors choosing to do wtih their lives? The real lesson for readers and listeners is not liberation from external anything. What happens is some people become the external, slavery and segregation and racism and oppression. Their identities have merged with this social role.

Letting go of what was outside decades and centuries ago must feel like death inside today. Jung would suggest this attachment arises from a void that has never been filled. It is the void inside that keeps the external narrative alive. Those who profess and worship external locus of control do not have a rich, developed inner sense of self. They are blind to the great frontier of their inner life. Blackness becomes oppression. Nothing else matters.

The problem is people who let history define their agency, not people who acknowledge it.

These people who live in external locus of control have become roles they are expected to play. A black graduate at the University of Virginia once said to me this framework would help his people. The opposite is true. Learning to wear the mask of oppression damages the psyche. But losing the external locus of control framework would throw these individuals into a loss of meaning. More scholars, writers and intellectuals should write about the externalities of meaning as oppression, as external locus of control.

“Without Oppression, Who Am I?”

As an early adopter of internal locus of control, I find I have more freedom to discern the world and write truth. I am not constrained by dogmas and slogan words. I have the ability to avoid a word filter in observing the world. I have the words to perceive life before politics. Many dogmatists and sloganeers are losing the ability to use the best words to describe the human condition. If I had interviewed every black doctor and lawyer and businessman and professor profiled in Black Bourgeoise, none of them would have used the slogan “liberation” to describe their lives in 1957.

Letting go of external locus of control for some would be the equivalent of erasure. Jung might contend many are unable to leave the past behind due to frozen psychic structures. External locus of control is about clinging to who one was as opposed to who one can become.

When individuals use external locus of control slogans like systemic, institutional and legacy of slavery, they are exhibiting identity fusion. It is a misapprehension between who one is and what one is attached to. Oftentimes when someone cannot let go of something from the past, it is because their identity has been built around it. I know someone who is unable to let go of American slavery in the 2020s. The ego has expanded and absorbed slavery as a sense of self in this world. Slavery becomes part of one’s self, the story one tells oneself. It becomes the definition of one’s worth. It is the scaffolding that supports the self.

The psyche has organized itself around the narrative, descendant of slavery. So, letting go of slavery from the 1600s feels like a death. See the 1619 Project. Jung would use the term Ego Inflation. The ego has incorporated memories of slavery that do not belong to it. No one today is 400, 300 or even 200 years old. Think about it.

The problem is external locus of control. When the ego over-identifies with external forces and events from eons ago, the ego loses its ability to navigate the modern world. The ego becomes rigid and defensive. Better not question the trauma of one’s slave ancestors. Really, the ego becomes fragile which is an unappreciated point. Strong people have internal locus of control. Fragile people have an external locus of control.

Here is the takeaway point—when an individual has not developed a rich, authentic inner life, they reach out for the stability of external locus of control to explain all. The dogmas become a bible. The slogan words become a harness. The past becomes an anchor. And when the person detaches from these hooks of external locus of control, the person is thrown adrift into the world. That must be a terrifying feeling.

“If I Am No Longer This, What Is Left Of Me?”

Are these individuals living a lie? I would not say that. I would observe that they can see no other way for understanding life. They prefer the familiar to the novel. They choose the external known world over the frontier of their inner life. There is no separation between the 1619 Project and today. All is liberation. All is oppression. Nothing else matters.

They live as if in a time that has already passed. Dependence on the external gives their lives meaning. So, these people are threatened by those of us in the internal locus of control caucus. Thomas Sowell is never read. Dunbar High School is never remembered. The 100th anniversary of the inauguration of the first black president at Howard University occurs with little fanfare on June 26, 1926. Multigenerational black families are never portrayed in secondary school materials.

Conclusion: Parents pass down worldviews. Core identities fight for the soul of the next generation. We have seen multiple families where the ideals of inner locus of control have been transmitted from grandfather to son to grandson. These families did not keep their focus on the past. They were always thinking of the future, not the past of slavery but the future of freedom. External locus of control serves as a distraction. Behind the masks in these individuals is a void at the center. A structured self should exist but does not. Instead, these people return to what hurts as opposed to doing the inner work on the unknown void.

The void of blackness among those who live in external locus of control is an undeveloped theory of black culture and consciousness. Letting go is not forgetting. It is a deep psychic act that frees a mind otherwise trapped in images of the past. I turn your attention to the horrendous image of Emmett Till on the cover of a recent Black Enterprise Magazine as exhibit 1. This image only makes sense if the psyche has incorporated the most horrendous from the external world. Doesn’t work for me. Black Enterprise Magazine: Cancelled !

The mind often needs a symbolic break with the past. Letting go is not enough without filling the void, the space, with images of Gould, Guinier, Hastie, Houston, Snowden, Syphax, and 150 pioneer black lawyers. It is the unfilled void that enables an external locus of control to grow and grow.

Suppose no one listens to my words? What is the foreseeable future of a growing gap between the internal locus of control and the external locus of control individuals in black America? Here is my forecast of a long-run evolutionary split in black America:

I think people will assortively sort themselves into affinity groups of shared mindsets. Those who believe life starts from within as a first principle will steadly blend into a broader, multi-racial American upper-middle class. And those who remain anchored in external locus of control will drift towards cultural and residential isolation. The result will be a divide less about race and more about mindset.