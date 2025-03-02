I woke up this morning to a text message from a beloved friend. Let me say one of the joys in life is to have a friend whom I can text twenty-hours a day, come rain or shine. And so I read the text and fell into a groove. You see, if you can foresee the aliens as in artificial intelligence (AI) are storming the shores of one’s normal existence, it is very good to know someone is standing by your side and foresees the same wave of historical change.

My friend wants to live off the grid. Can’t blame her. But AI will find my friend. AI will find us all. My we all find happiness and abundance in the world beyond job loss and sadness.

We preserve our humanity one moment at a time, one dear friend at a time. Downstairs, my wife was comforting her best friend of a lifetime whose Mom is now in the darkness of dementia. It is hard but reaching out to a human friend helps.

Meanwhile, my wife and I are caught up in another campaign of the week. Her Highness will grace our home with her appearance next week. Our Bright and Morning Star made it clear that a cluttered home was unacceptable. We needed to mend our ways and not live as graduate students. So, we are cleaning up the place like mad people. The housecleaner comes on Tuesday. We only have so much time before the spirit from New Haven crosses the threshold into our house again.

AI cannot help us in this human regard.

As I was cleaning, my wife handed me a pile and said, “look through these papers and decide what you need.” I rushed upstairs with the stack of papers dating back to 2022. As I flipped through the pile, I came across a quote that captured my soul a few years ago. It was one of the best expressions of human dignity I had read in a long time. It gave me human pleasure to read the profound words of my friend, Izabella Tabarovsky. Izabella wrote the following words of immeasurable power and authority:

“All of us who came out of the Soviet system bear scars of the practice of unanimous condemnation, whether we ourselves had been targets or participants in it or not. It is partly why Soviet immigrants are often so averse to any expressions of collectivism: We have seen its ugliest expressions in our own lives and our friends’ and families’ lives. It is impossible to read the chastening remarks of Soviet writers, for whom (Boris) Pasternak had been a friend and mentor, without a sense of deep shame. Shame over the perfidy and lack of decency on display. Shame at the misrepresentations and perversions of truth. Shame at the virtue signaling and the closing of rank. Shame over the momentary and, we now know, fleeting triumph of mediocrity over truth.”

AI could never make me feel those words. Only a fellow human like Iza could.

I continued flipping through the papers — What to Keep? What to Toss?

My mind came to rest on an old article from the Historical Journal of Massachusetts, Vol 37 (1), Spring 2009. Before me was a distinguished black and white picture of America’s second black lawyer, Robert B. Morris, Sr. (1823 - 1882). He looked resigned and dignified. I felt his peace at the center. I turned the pages and welcomed into my soul further evidence that one narrative doesn’t fit all black lawyers. Did you know that Morris’ clients were mostly Irish Catholics? Morris identified with the Catholic and the Irish in Boston identified with Morris. He enjoyed in “an extraordinary degree the confidence of Irish Americans.” There is no evidence that Morris sold his ties to black Boston. Morris just saw individuals as clients and he was color indifferent when it came to his practice, his living space and his place of worship.

My heart was warmed. I felt a human emotion, something AI will never know.

As I flipped through more and more papers, a song popped up on Alexa that pulled me back. There are certain chords and moods in music that seize me in the moment. I must listen and take in what the artist is preaching. The song was “Heaven Must Be Like This” by the Ohio Players. I had never heard the song before. Or, my conscious mind did not remember. The song came out in 1974. Might I have heard it at Grandma’s home on Terminal Avenue? Could be, maybe not.

I just know the song captured me and moved me and carried me away from temporal cares of AI to a higher plane of existence. That was the human in me.

Conclusion: Let us remember in the days and weeks and months ahead we are all human. It is the human in us that needs to hear the comforting words of a childhood friend, that feels pressed to please the adult child visiting like royalty from New Haven, that remembered what it felt like to first read the words of Izabella (I fell in love with Iza’s words that day), how our heart is warmed by stories of a black pioneer lawyer and Irish Catholic clients color indifferent in the 1850s in Boston, how the genius of a group called The Ohio Players reminds me of the power of mood in music.

My wife says, Hello! Good afternoon!

Heaven Must Be Like This by The Ohio Players