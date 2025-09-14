The Maori of New Zealand Perform the Haka in London, England

[Introduction: The spirit of the dead shall live on in the memory of the living. It has always been the case in the human condition. And so we witness remembrances from England to Spain and the soul stirring Haka of the Maori. The human spirit loves to be free. The human soul longs for creative expression, freedom of thought. Dogma and slogan words will never touch the human heart as much.

As I witnessed this international outpouring of respect for freedom of speech, it occurred to me that my friend Jason Littlefield would be proud this evening. For you see he has devoted hours and weeks of his life to writing his book Empowered Humanity Theory: A Framework for Living an Empowering and Dignified Life. Humanity was Jason’s calling as he wrote his manuscript, not slogan words like “Hate,” “Nazi” or “Fascism.” Jason appealed to our higher angels. He sought a prescription for living life that transcended tribalism and dogma. Jason wanted to explore a better way of being in the world. I believe Jason has succeeded, although we face difficult times ahead over the next seven or so years.

But I know Jason would not be deterred by man’s inhumanity to man in the news. Jason would roll up his sleeves, gaze into the possible like a philosopher, and conclude we must celebrate our common humanity. The following is my proper review of Jason’s effort.]

Jason wrote his book to make sense of the world. After a nomadic existence that led him from the United States to China and from China to Benin in Africa, Jason returned to his original place of origin in Texas. He began work in 2014 as a Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Specialist which offered the promise of engaging underlying problems experienced by students in schools. In his daily life, Jason reasoned out a series of values that resulted in a greater feeling of wholeness in life. The idea was a series of interlocking attitudes which enabled one to hold space for different perspectives while staying grounded in one’s deepest values.

Jason’s insight nestled well with my own intuition about the human condition. If there are over 40 million black Americans, there are over 40 million stories, experiences and perspectives. Such a common sense prescription for living life. And Jason was reaching the same insight as he thought about humanity every day. Eventually, Jason distilled his idea into what he would call the Empowered Humanity Theory or EHT for short. Just a few subtle shifts in how Jason perceived himself and others resulted in better well-being. Jason was no longer a hapless victim of tribalism, dogmas and slogan words.

The key to the kingdom was the axiom that humans are hardwired in three ways. First, there is the Ground Floor (Reptilian Brain). This is the oldest part of the brain responsible for biological functions and the fight, flight or freeze response. Second, there is the Middle Floor (Limbic System). This is the emotional center, where connections and bonds are formed. Earlier this week, my dear friend’s limbic system was overwhelmed with those who celebrated the murder of Charlie Kirk. I felt empathy for my friend in the moment and decided to relieve the pressure on her limbic system. I shared an imagined story of a love affair so that her mind would be infused with love hormones, a pleasurable escape from posts on social media. This was my primary task as a friend, to ease her limbic system with a story of two lawyers who missed their chance for love. Finally, the Top Floor (Neocortex) is the newest and most advanced part of the brain. This crown jewel of evolution enables empathy, creativity, abstract thought, and conscious decision-making. Every evening, I live in this part of my human brain.

Overlapped on the hardwiring of the brain is neuroplasticity. One can change the neural pathways in one’s brain through active use of values and attitudes. Focus on fear, anger, or judgment and voila! One’s neural circuitry will be weakened. However, concentrate on other more positive things like empathy, compassion and curiosity and the result will be stronger neural pathways. One becomes one’s thoughts.

This is a very exciting insight which Jason has shaped into a framework for living a better, and stronger, life.

So, here is the way Jason’s framework helps. These are the attitudes one wants to adopt as one rewires one’s neural circuits.

First, adopt a value-centered identity. Ditch the false external identities such as skin color, race or sex. What is one’s value? Does one value creativity? Curiosity? Solitude? Open-mindedness? Intuition? Reflection? Intellectual pursuits? The list may well be infinite. The point is one’s values come from the inside. The external world doesn’t get to dictate what your personal values are.

Second, one adopts a dignity lens for living life. One sees the inherent worth in every person. The key is connection, not division. This attitude dovetails so well with what I have concluded in over 900 Substack essays since March 23, 2023. In fact, human dignity is my number one value for living a good life. Think about how much better the world would be this week if a stranger on a Charlotte, North Carolina light rail respected Iryna Zarutska’s human dignity, if an assassin respected the human dignity of Charlie Kirk.

Third, one must adopt the positive and constructive mindset. Jason uses the label Compassionate-Inquisitive Mindset. Live not with judgment in one’s heart or fear in one’s soul. I find prolific use of slogan words aligns with fear of others. Instead, be curious about the world. Ask thoughtful questions. Once again, I came into the world with this mindset. I always wanted to know more and more. I strove to ask the most questions in class. Doing so fed my soul.

=========

I am so aligned with Jason’s framework that I fear he may not benefit from this proper book review. In this vein, allow me to list five weaknesses and imperfections I perceive.

First, suppose one suffers from a mental disorder or illness. Suppose one suffers from schizophrenia. One hears voices. One suffers from delusions such as prisoners are slaves. Delusion and Reality How could Jason’s framework be adopted by the delusional? Jason assumes readers are like you and me. However, there are people out there who have lost their grip on reality. Jason doesn’t really address this difficulty in his book.

Second, isn’t Jason’s framework just a rebranding of internal locus of control? Internal locus of control means people believe they are in control of their lives. They take responsibility for their actions. Isn’t this Jason’s elaborate three pronged framework boiled down to a neat pithy phrase? Or, am I missing something? I could be off the mark, of course. Yet, I don’t recall reading the phrase “internal locus of control” anywhere in the book.

Third, we arguably live in times driven by political and ideological extremes. I deplore these times but it is what it is. Is there a market for Jason’s philosophy in a time of a weakened center? Why would readers adopt the Empowered Humanity Theory if extremism is rewarded in the public square?

Fourth, I really loved the material on neural plasticity of the human brain. It gives me hope that an old dog can learn new tricks. The more I thought about it, however, the more I thought about how my brain is no match for my daughter’s brain on the neural plasticity scale. So, is Jason’s framework best suited for the young whose brains are more elastic? Or, is there benefit as well for someone in their 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s? Is there research that shows a correlation between the degree of neural plasticity and one’s brain age? I didn’t see a correlation chart in the book.

Finally, I did not read any testimonials or case studies where the EHT framework has been implemented in school systems. A series of findings and success stories would add authority to the recommended framework. Has the framework been deployed thus far? And, if, in what districts and jurisidictions?

=========

Conclusion: It all comes back to humanity and the human condition. As one takes in the image at the top of this essay, one sees deep human connection for love of free expression. One sees it in the vigor of the Maori as they dance the Haka. One feels it as hundreds of thousands march in remembrance of Charlie Kirk in London, England and Spain. All of these events bolster Jason’s insight about connection and empathy.

I recommend Jason’s book, although I fear the human heart may grow cold during these perilous times of dogma, slogan words (Hate, Nazi, Fascist) and dehumanization. In a few weeks, I will have an opportunity to talk with Jason and have my questions answered. I am a curious sort.

My advice this evening? We should all live, laugh, and love.

Good evening!

Author Jason Littlefield