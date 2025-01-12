While it is healthy to feel sadness for those in Los Angeles this evening, even those who have lost their homes will find the eventual strength and resilience to move on in gratitude for life itself. All of us can bring more good into the world in some way. For some, it is taking care of abandoned pets in the canyons. Others may work at the donation center in downtown Beverly Hills. I saw Halle Berry there today as she livestreamed people coming together to help those in need.

We must remember money and wealth do not matter in our time of deepest pain. The loss of a home, of memories, impacts the human heart regardless. Actor James Wood’s home did not burn down but he will never recover from the trauma of the inferno next door. Nor will Walt at the age of 83 erase the loss of everything from his mind this evening. Walt will go on because below the wound lies resilience of a good man.

Start at 15:00 for the loss of Walt in Altadena

This evening, I did my tiny part for a better world by participating in a livestream with podcaster Danielle Romero. We talked about how we are all related, how genetic knowledge can free us from division, how I am the descendant of an English indentured servant who ran away and those stories are never heard in the public square. Sure, acclaimed novelist Percival Everett can write about the runaway slave James but suppose Everett had applied his skills to unsung stories of runway indentured English servants in Virginia? Wouldn’t those stories better expand our understanding of the human condition? You can care about the slave and the indentured servant at once.

It was a small thing to commune with white Danielle who is called to know her black ancestors. I am called to know my white ancestors. And for an hour this evening, Danielle and I brought a better understanding into the world. A small thing.

Make the world a better place.

Good evening so that the light shines in the darkness!