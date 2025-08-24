[Introduction: A normal person would not write this essay. What do I know of ghetto life? I am an outsider looking in. Nonetheless, maybe, just maybe, a view from the outside might be of benefit. Once I was riding the trolley home from downtown San Diego to our apartment in La Mesa. The timeframe was 1992 - 1995. A black guy heard me speak. He said to me, “you didn’t grow up in the ghetto.”

It was a moment of clarity.]

Sexyy Red Winner of "Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist" at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards

I have retired from Blackness for reasons. I have cancelled my online subscription to Black Enterprise Magazine. I have parted ways with an alien culture suffused with dogma and slogan words, self-defeating values and attitudes. I have no regrets. My mind is on pioneer black lawyers, the best in our American past like Thurgood Marshall, Howard Law School Dean Charles H. Houston and Howard President Mordecai W. Johnson.

There is no place for me in a culture where Sexyy Red is revered and honored.

How did this happen? How did low class antics become the face of Black American Culture and Consciousness?

=========

I turn to Brooklyn Saint Mickell for understanding.

Saint Mickell uses as his starting text the epic Black Bourgeoisie by E. Franklin Frazier. It is interesting to me how there is no Wikipedia reference to this seminal book. Are 8 billion people on the planet unaware of perhaps the best treatment of the Black American Upper-Class? It is very strange to me, however, my aim is to increase human knowledge. Allow me to share with you what Wikipedia hides from you.

And I thank the podcaster Saint Mickell for his blunt and honest take on the Black Bourgeoisie in American history. Styling with the white hat as one of my commentators observed a few weeks ago.

Let’s begin.

=========

“There have been only two really vital cultural traditions in the social history of the Negro in the United States: one being the genteel tradition of the small group of mulattos who assimilated the morals and manners of the slaveholding aristocracy;” — The Black Bourgeoisie, p. 113

This is the cultural tradition I know down to my bones. I do not know welfare drama or urban strife. I know of a family founder, my Grandma’s Grandfather, who started a black American family in the Hickory Hill neighborhood in Chesterfield County, Virginia in 1871. In this momentous year, he purchased the former Randolph family mansion on the James River for his growing family and founded our family church at the edge of his 350 acres of land. Daniel Brown was the son of his white, slave owning father with the same name and his father’s slave, the light-skinned Phyllis. My Grandma’s Grandfather had no physical trait of his African heritage.

And like others of his social class, my Grandma’s Grandfather placed a high value on conventional family life and manners and education. He would have sixteen children with his wife, Sallie Nell. Two died in childbirth, four passed for white, and the remaining ten continued to identify as Black Americans for the rest of their days.

According to Frazier, these black families of the genteel tradition took their culture from the slaveholding aristocracy, the nobility, the elite, the upper class slaveholder. These families constituted a small group as most blacks did not have this culture. Do you ever wonder why I sound like a stuck record when I write If there are over 40 million black Americans, there are over 40 million stories, experiences and perspectives? It is because I am being respectful of others. I am displaying manners as a southern gentleman might. I acknowledge others have different cultural inheritances while respecting the cultural inheritance of my immediate ancestors.

It is a delicate balancing act at times.

“and the other, the culture of the black folk who gave the world the spirituals.”

Most black people inherited a culture developed as an adaptation to the slave environment. This culture Frazier characterizes as the mindset of the slave. Slaves were not trained in independence of thought. Slaves were expected to be subservient, to accept the dogma of the master, the slogan words of a slave system.

This culture stood apart from the first cultural group of my Grandma’s Grandfather where the family mindset was of the slave holder. Why would my ancestor born a slave adopt a mindset of a slaveholder, one of agency, vision and dynasty? I have my speculations. He was named after his father which suggested some affection and affinity. His job was to open and close the gate and swat away flies from the master’s dining table. Not hard work. He looked white which may have colored his inner identity in a healthy way; i.e. I have the money and, darn it all, I am going to buy a mansion down by the river to raise a family. These are speculations on my part.

The small upper class of black Americans could be found among free blacks in Charleston, South Carolina and New Orleans, notably. Their life aim was to be a southern gentleman. I am always warmed when my Free Black Co-Host Michael Bowen refers to me as a gentleman. He must see echoes of how I was raised in the shadow of deep family memories.

Like other families in the cultural tradition of aristocrats, my Grandma’s family prized traditions. Attendance at the family church founded by her Grandfather in 1871 was mandatory. There was a revered black and white photograph of my Grandma’s father on the wall of the church hallway. I would look up at my great-grandfather every Sunday after service and feel connected to something larger than myself. Sons and daughters were named after ancestors. Everyone had a name honoring an ancestor. Streets were named after family members. It was as if the soil remembered us all, that memory began in 1871.

Frazier explained that “as a rule, these families formed a close circle from which were excluded” those lacking (1) similar ancestry, (2) same moral standards, and (3) same manners. Remember the revulsion of my best friend when I became friends with the Mexican Amy Winehouse? In my former best friend’s world, I was destined to only befriend the Black Elite. Sad but true.

Another Kind of People

After the Civil War, the genteel types continued to hold themselves aloof from the black masses. Blacks were now free but, in truth of fact, over 500,000 black Americans were already free. There were generations of free blacks in my wife’s family since 1790. How did they welcome their freedmen brethren?

Saint Mickell is honest about the situation. The genteel culture attempted to distance itself from the masses of culturally different people. Those born to think of themselves as aristocrats in training had little in common with those freedmen who brought a slave mindset to the table of life. No one’s fault. It was what it was.

Reconstruction happened and the free mulatto class and their descendants breezed into positions of leadership among the masses. See U.S. Senator Hiram Revels, U.S. Representative Joseph H. Rainey, Acting Governor P.B.S. Pinchback, etc. The traditional barriers to social intimacy remained in place. Marriage barriers remained a thing.

As far as religion, I would object somewhat with Frazier’s analysis. He suggests that the genteel class gravitated towards the Episcopal, the Congregational, the Presbyterian, and the Catholic churches. The black masses attended Baptist and Methodist churches.

I agree for the most part, particularly the emphasis on the Episcopal church. My wife’s 3x great-grandfather was an influential vestryman in the Georgetown, South Carolina Episcopal church before the Civil War. Another 3x great-grandfather saved the Episcopal church in Charleston, South Carolina from insolvency during the Civil War. However, my Grandma’s Grandfather founded a Methodist church. I think the class thesis falls apart for my family in this regard. The church services strictly adhered to the hymnal. Emotionalism was kept to a minimum and was seen as strange. An ethos removed from the masses. My Grandma’s Grandfather consciously chose to plant his family in a suburban neighborhood, not the city of Richmond. He founded a family isolated more or less from many other black people in the metropolitan area. Why would he do this? When I grew up on Twyman Road, our family lived in an all-black enclave within a 98% white part of the county.

I have no hard evidence, however, does the circumstantial evidence point to social distance? “In some small communities in the South, a single family with this social and cultural background would live in complete isolation rather than associate with the masses of Negroes.” p. 114 “In their quiet, obscure lives, they expressed often their contempt for the black upstarts who, in their view, and often in fact, possessed neither morals nor manners.” p. 114-115

The Decline of the Southern Gentleman

Nothing stays the same in American history.

As more and more descendants of the black masses began to attend black colleges, they outnumbered the descendants of the old, small upper-class. These descendants of the black masses, according to Frazier, carried with them the mindset of slavery. They did not value virtue, manners or sexual modesty. They were rough, as my beloved cousin Rosa might have said. Here is an example of cultural displacement at a black college:

“When asked how she felt when a big, ill-mannered (Oppositional Defiant Disorder in my opinion) Negro male student addressed her rudely and tossed her about, she replied, ‘Well, since I have got to live with these n——-s, I might as well act like one.” p. 115

This young female college student was a descendant of a prominent free mulatto family. p. 115 What she experienced was cultural domination in the face of an alien culture.

By 1957, the cultural take over was apparent. “The tradition of the gentleman has ceased to have influence on either the manners or morals of the Negro community.” p. 115 The tradition of the lady and gentleman stopped having influence. The virtues of my ancestors were lost as institutions became colonized by the uncouth, according to Frazier. “In the Negro colleges, it is futile for teachers to exhort the students to behave like 'ladies and gentlemen.’” Id.

The Rise of the Inevitable

Cultural values and attitudes of the older, upper-class families became extinct. What was lost? Things like respectability, a stable family life, conventional sex behavior with a spouse.

The New Black Bourgeoisie cast out these virtues as “old-fashioned.” In its place came a resurgence of a slave mentality and culture (dogma and slogan words). Traditional morals and values were rejected. Divorce was in. Scandals were in. Frazier does not pull punches. He lived through the cultural change in the 1950s.

Saint Mickell reviews the book and concludes this is how the dominant value system of low-class took over in Black America. The traditional virtues never existed in the Negro masses. Money now became the chief requirement for social acceptance. Those in large numbers began to enforce inherited slave values on the rest of the black community. By 1957, actors and entertainers had the largest incomes. This is also true today.

Today, “blacks coming from the inner-city projects…the ones who become rappers, athletes and entertainers” wield much more influence than rappers and entertainers in the white community, the Indian American community, the Vietnamese American community, or the Chinese American community.

Saint Mickell concludes with a moanful lament. These values and attitudes of the low-class are self-defeating. Sadly, entertainers like Sexyy Red and others have a high level of influence on the young. Pound Town is not a prescription for success in America. But I am old fashioned, so don’t listen to me.

An earnest reader asked why couldn’t the Boule exert influence and change things for the better among the low IQ type black men in America. It is the same old story as in the 1950s at black colleges. How many are members of the Boule? 5,000 perhaps. Can 5,000 elite men change the hearts and minds of 10 million young men? Unlikely.

I return to Saint Mickell for his raw honesty. One can’t unite all people in all areas of life. 5,000 men cannot wave a magic wand and compete against the wild curl of the wind of Sexyy Red. What happened in the 1950s was descendants of the slave cabin imposed their cultural will over those descended from free families before the Civil War. That is about as blunt as I can put it. And still remain a gentleman.

Conclusion: One day, my Mom was in a reflective mood. She heard a song and said that the singer, Marilyn McCoo, had family close to my Mom’s family. That was the neatest thing to hear. McCoo’s parents were both doctors as was her grandfather. My Mom undestood McCoo as good people. She would never have understood Pound Town and Sexyy Red.

Sometimes I miss the 1970s and home.

The Incredible Marilyn McCoo