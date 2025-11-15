It rains this morning in San Diego. And a heart is broken.

She is young and broke up with someone. She is young, new at this thing called love. After a year or two of closeness and memories, the romance was gone. She saw into her future and considered living in a loveless marriage for the comfort of having the person always in her life. To her credit, she felt this wasn’t fair to herself or the significant other.

These are common rites of passage for one in their twenties. There is no manual for the right decision. One learns through trial and error.

And so she knew a breakup was best. The other person became anxious. Text messages were not being returned right away. Then there was the epic four-hour phone call when emotions came to a head. We should separate was the consensus. A few weeks later, the formal breakup. But we could still be friends, right?

And now the shoe is on the other foot. The young person I know is having second thoughts. She misses the writer of sad songs and lyrical verse, the denizen of Amsterdam.

It is all part of growing up. The days of depression are at hand. Did I make a mistake in breaking up? I miss you but you won’t take my calls.

It seems colder lately at night

And I try to sleep with the lights on

Everytime the phone rings

I pray to God it’s you

I just can’t believe

That we’re through — lyrics from I Miss You by Klymaxx

And it continues to rain in San Diego.