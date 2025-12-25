This morning, I woke up to a warm text message from Beloved Cousin, Merry Christmas to you and your family. The love set me in a good mood for the day. It was my best present this Christmas day. Beloved Cousin was my first friend in life. As pre-schoolers, we skipped along the gravel road to her Dad’s house up on the hill. Our fathers were brothers and neighbors on a road that bore our name. Such a powerful bond at a young age. When I locked eyes with Beloved Cousin at Dad’s funeral service, I felt the bond of childhood all over again. The love in her eyes made the hurt go away.

The memories are coming fast and furious now — how Dad taught me to tie my tie, to do my shoelaces, to honor and respect my elders, to know Aunt Juanita as a second mother and Uncle Robert Daniel as a wise elder and (Beloved Cousin) as my first best friend in life.— Words from my eulogy for my Dad

=========

“I’m over Shelby,” I declared yesterday.

My wife leaned into the stairwell to make sure a certain someone was not downstairs. When my wife returned to the living room, she lowered her voice and said “I went downstairs to retrieve information from her computer. And up popped her screen saver. The entire screen is filled with a picture of Shelby.” Awww.

I see myself in your face A reflection of pain Somebody made you Cry over and over again

I clutched my heart. My wife clutched her heart. We looked into each other’s eyes out of love for our Bright and Morning Star. Before we could talk more, someone walked into the house. Out of love, I immediately changed the topic to the new car we plan to buy. And then I changed the topic again for good measure.

“I like your hair when it is like that, not that you should care.”

“You only like it because it is a black power Afro like Angela Davis. Mom, isn’t that strange? He doesn’t like the braids but he likes the Afro.”

“I never said I didn’t like braids.” A cascade of accusations and counter accusations filled the room.

I had changed the topic from Shelby in an instant. I spared the heart of one close to us. I loved the hurt away.

Shelby, just a memory now. If one day, you hear a love song of loss and sadness and regret and that love song was born in Amsterdam, remember this Christmas Day essay and touch your heart for love lost.

=========

One might think love the hurt away is an odd tone for a Christmas essay. I thought that too this morning until I plunged deeper into the meaning of this holiday for me. When I think of Christmas, I remember feelings of family love, of the first Christmas without Mom, of how warm embrace and the opening of presents takes any hurt away if but for a day. And for me, ultimately, this feeling is more important than the size of the Christmas tree. We have a Charlie Brown tree this year. There are few presents under the tree as Santa has retired more or less. Our adult sons have their own lives with their girlfriends, new families to know. Could it be we create on this holiest of days a moment when love pushes the hurt away for a while?

I hope so. Today is also my grandfather’s birthday. What are the odds that my grandfather would have entered the world on the most celebrated of birthdays? These are the things that cause me to reflect more deeply on the meaning of Christmas for me. The greatest gift is not a desired book. I can buy my own books. The most precious present this morn was love from my first friend in life, and not reminding a young one of her lost love. I deflected, misdirected and loved the hurt away.

I have to call my Dad’s wife and wish her Merry Christmas. Dad passed away on November 9.

Love all the hurt away And love all the hurt away Yes, we’re gonna love We’re gonna love, baby We’re gonna love, love, ohhh Love all the hurt away