An uncomfortable percentage of the homeless and criminals who commit crimes are schizophrenic. They hear voices. They live in delusions. They become a threat to themselves and others. Ask me not for the percentage of the homeless in San Diego who suffer from schizophrenia. You can do the work. Same goes for the criminals who disturb our peace, our trust in one another. There was a time when we did the right thing by those touched by fire.

In a southern town, a family man woke up one morning. He heard voices about and outside the house. He began to talk senseless talk. The year was 1936. The country was in the middle of the Great Depression. The man was married and responsible for seven children. And his mind began to slip away, slip away in a southern way. I was just short with my wife which is out of character for me. She knows I am healing.

A local dentist had recently removed all of the father’s teeth in one session. I suspect pain medication was primitive at best, little more than stone knives and bear skins. Perhaps, a hypo of morphine…?

The man suffered from insomnia. He could not sleep through the night. He tossed and turned, kept his clothes on while in bed. He wandered around aimlessly awash in senseless talk. One could not point the finger at an evil white oppressor. It was the man’s mind that betrayed the husband and father.

We would recognize this man today on the streets of downtown San Diego, wouldn’t we?

He had everything to live for, a family, a Christian wife from a good family. And it was not enough to sustain the man in early February 1936. He no longer took an interest in his surroundings. Life became wandering, sleepless nights, silly conduct, suspicious conduct. Family and friends had subjected the man to physical restraint at home so he would not harm others.

On February 17, 1936, the man was involuntarily committed to an insane asylum. He ararived at 1:45 p.m. He appeared feeble, depressed and quiet. In those days, mental illness was a family stain. His delusions if well known and publicized in a southern small town would have tainted children and grandchildren into the future. The good Lord was benevolent.

On the morning of February 20, 1936, the man had his last meal of milk and eggs at 6:20 a.m. He foamed from the nose and mouth. A morphine hypo was administered. Throughout the morning, he remained very weak, condition unimproved. He rested quietly and waited. It was 7:00 a.m. and his condition was critical. The time was 11:25 a.m. as the man ceased to breathe.

Because of a healthy functioning asylum system, the man maintained his human dignity. His wife was able to file a Complaint and Petition for the Commitment of the Insane. Her husband was not a drug addict. He just heard voices in his head. He talked at random in an unnatural way. Imagine the courage to allege such things in a southern small town where everyone knew everyone’s business. On the same day the papers were filed, the Justice of the Peace ordered commitment to the asylum.

Why did this horrible month of February 1936 lead to a positive and constructive outcome? First, the wife and mother was empowered to take swift action. I am sure she delayed and delayed and held out all hope her husband would regain his senses. It was not to be. Same day commitment worked. The man was spared futher human indignity inside his home. The wife’s emotional loss was cut short.

Second, the fast paced proceedings allowed the grieving widow and mother to create an enduring fiction for townsfolk. She could hold her head up high in church and repeat how her husband died from blood loss after removal of all his teeth in one procedure. It was a story with elements of emotional truth which enabled a southerner to move forward in time and history.

Third, the descendants were spared the stigma of bad blood. The 1930s in the South were not politically correct times. Small towns were vicious in their rumor mills and social pressures. Death from blood loss engendered sympathy and compassion. It was a story that could be recited in the classrooms and with friends and future spouses with a head held high. Not so much that the tree of life included the delusional.

Fourth, the man was not left to wander the streets of his small town as a menace to society. Immediate commitment protected his small town from bad foreseeable consequences like homelessness and crime. A man gainfully employed and supporting himself and family on January 31, 1936 was a different moral person by February 17, 1936. The law recognized the need for swift commitment for the greater good. Once again, race was irrelevant.

Finally, this is one story from our past. Arguably, the system worked and a man was spared his dignity. A family was given space to create a fiction that neutralized the stigma of schizophrenia. And a southern small town removed an insane man from saane society.

Why did I feel called to write this essay this morning? Because here’s the thing — I had never seen a homeless person until the fall of 1983 in New York City. Now, they seem to be visible all the time in downtown San Diego. And many of these individuals are schizophrenic. My first impulse shouldn’t be where is your dignity, man? I should reflect further and consider a different age when asylums, despite all their flaws, performed a better job for families and southern small towns.

