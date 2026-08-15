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Reality Seeker
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1. I give Mr. Arday a reasonable amount of grace for what may have been true illness. Pathological liar or delusional? I am truly saddened by his death.

2. The wokesters at Cambridge and in our culture play a major role in this sad situation. I'm not all that hopeful that they have the self-awareness or bravery to see their role.

3. It's the wokesters who have made it almost mandatory to refer to him as the first Black xxx. I have to say that Black is not the only category treated that way, including (still sometimes) Jewish, and Native American, South Asian, etc.

4. I always say, "just because it sounds good doesn't mean it does good." Many of the most compassionate sounding solutions are not thoroughly thought through and lead to unfortunate unintended consequences.

5. I am so upset that much of our culture no longer believes in MLK Jr's "content of their character, not the color of their skin."

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