Before I write another paragraph, I extend my deep concern for the family and friends of former University of Cambridge professor Jason Arday. I am a former law professor but I am moved to write this essay as a fellow human being. No one who has not committed a crime deserves to be hounded to the ends of the world as we witnessed over the past days since Arday’s resignation as a professor. I know how it feels to have your entire world collapse, to lose the support and respect of colleagues, to be seen as radioactive. One sits down on a chair in one’s backyard with the weight of the world on one’s shoulders. Life has changed forever. One drowns one’s sorrows in champagne and the result is violent vomiting. One is driven to another woman for comfort. The closest of friendships are never the same. All the things are ripped out of one’s existence. At least so it seems. Former University of Cambridge professor Jason Arday was a human first and foremost. I will not accept any sense-making essays that do not lead with the humanity of our fallen brother in the Academy.

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I asked my wife of thirty-five years last night whether the extraordinary emphasis on Professor Arday’s blackness was harmful. My long-time readers know, and know well, my wife and I live separate racial lives. See generally Letters in Black and White: A New Correspondence on Race in America. My wife is a Black American woman with a capital “B.” Even my wife was appalled at the constant harping on “youngest black professor at the University of Cambridge.” Why place that unfair burden on Professor Arday? We don’t say “youngest Jewish professor at the University of Cambridge.” We don’t have blaring headlines about the “youngest Irish professor at the University of Cambridge.” My wife considered it abusive and I agreed.

It is time to stop blaring “youngest ever black professor.” The headlines unfairly reduce a living man to a racial mascot. I am looking at you, the Guardian, and you, the Daily Mail. You wouldn’t scream headlines about the youngest ever Scottish professor at the University of Cambridge or the youngest ever French professor at the University of Cambridge. Why reduce black professors to mantle ornaments in the faculty lounge? I am so glad I am a former law professor. I didn’t feel that way as a young man. I do now. If only I had met the former professor Arday, I could have shared that there is life after the Academy. But I was privileged, wasn’t I? Other than high-profile black lawyers and black law students in San Diego, no one cared about my fall from grace. There were no social media outlets droning on and on about me at my most vulnerable moment, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. I was spared the unimaginable global spotlight.

My family, my toddler sons, and my friend Carmen Delgado got me through.

Did former professor Arday tell tall tales? Well, yes, he did. We all know people who do such things. A close family member once told my children he fought off sharks in the ocean by punching them in the nose. It was a tall tale. It was part of a pattern. He was suffering from a mental illness. People rolled their eyes but he was harmless as he worked as a car mechanic. Customers at the car shop were bemused and learned to take whatever he said with a healthy grain of salt.

Now, this is where life becomes interesting. Sometimes one tells the truth and one receives the Old Man Frisby treatment. Disbelief and mockery. When my daughter was young, she told the parents of her close friend that her Uncle and Aunt were Olympians. The mom and dad thought my Bright and Morning Star was telling a tall tale. Their disbelief rattled my precious child. I vaguely remember my wife setting the record straight with the parents. In point of fact, my daughter’s Uncle won the Gold Medal in the 1988 Seoul Olympics for the 4 X 100 sprint relay. Her Aunt was in three Olympics—Barcelona, Atlanta and Sydney. She never won a medal but she was clearly a world-class runner. These parents heard words of family truth from my little one and made my daughter question what she plainly knew.

I hate the disbelief of truth.

The parents were white UCSD academics. My daughter was a Jack and Jill child. Did race cause the parents to disbelieve my daughter? I will never know. My daughter learned an important lesson, however. Some will question the extraordinary achievement of family members. As I have written before, my young sons stopped wearing Harvard gear because they received too many questions in public. You know, little black boys and Harvard. What’s up with that?

I received the Old Man Frisby treatment on a podcast with my co-author Jennifer Richmond. I will never forget the feeling. We were talking about my childhood and I related with pride that I grew up in a suburban neighborhood of red brick homes developed by a black developer. The guest, an official with the Federal Reserve, gave me the Old Man Frisby treatment as if to question the details of my life. His disbelief that a black man developed subdivisions stunned me. Still does.

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Old Man Frisby could get away with whoppers. He invented the American automobile. Frisby could predict the weather 24 hours out, no problem. And did you know Frisby had eight doctoral degrees? He advised presidents and captains of industry. A war hero and a genius inventor, Frisby was a godsend to the small town of Pitchville Flats. Never in a million years would the University of Cambridge appoint Old Man Frisby to the faculty. It is to laugh.

Did Professor Arday deserve the Old Man Frisby treatment? Absolutely and positively. Deserving scrutiny and deserving cruelty are not the same thing though. He made up lies and fibs, falsehoods and whoppers as if it they were going out of style. Once again, this pattern would be relatively harmless if Arday were a car mechanic at the local car body shop. Sure, regale the customers about the time you punched the sharks in the nose. Or your exploits with the CIA. The alien encounters. I can enjoy a good yarn.

This conduct is unacceptable for any professor, let alone a professor occupying a position of trust in an elite university. There are standards of conduct that all must follow to protect institutional reputation. One does not lie. One does not cheat. One does not steal. I have not read Arday’s dissertation. Do I want to? I suspect all of the in vogue dogmas and slogan words are there. I have precious little patience for dogmas and slogan words. Based on my review of media coverage in the battle of competing narratives, I conclude Arday violated his fiduciary duty to Cambridge. He copied the words of other scholars and intellectuals without proper attribution. Arday was not cranking out a nightly Substack essay. Presumably, he was producing original and novel contributions to human knowledge. He failed as a scholar in this regard.

Arday failed the basic test of professorship at one of the world’s leading institutions. Think of it this way. As a parent, my most basic duty was to provide for my children. It was my prime directive to think of their education and best interest at every opportunity. Similarly, Arday’s most exalted prime directive as a professor was truth telling. He proved repeatedly he was not up to the task. His resignation from the faculty may have been the most honorable moment of his life.

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So why did the University of Cambridge appoint Jason Arday to its faculty? Let’s speak plainly this morning. I am in the mood for straight talking. The University wanted to proclaim it had appointed the youngest black professor ever. Bragging rights. And this is the problem on multiple levels. So many levels.

First, the spotlight was never on Arday’s humanity. And he deserved his humanity as a faculty member like Jewish, Indian, Irish, Scottish and French faculty members. The University of Cambridge should have emphasized the high, outstanding quality of his scholarship. What frontiers of knowledge had Arday breached? What was utterly novel about his mind? His original insights should have been trumpeted. His blackness was beside the point. Indeed, he should have been treated like any other faculty member, not a blazing vessel of magic blackness. No one is an avatar for a race. It is an unfair and unreasonable burden to place this expectation on anyone.

Second, Arday mouthed the dogmas and slogan words. His critical thinking skills were clipped. Denied the ability to think outside the box, Arday guaranteed his own scholarship would be boring and derivative. How many ways can one write White Man Bad, Black Man Good? Sigh. One mouths the words in order to belong to the club. Whether one is producing novel and original scholarship is beside the point. I do not do dogmas and slogan words out of respect for my manhood. Not my Black American manhood but my Human manhood. Do you see the different framing?

Third, there is reputational harm to black professors. There are too many underachievers slipping in underneath the DEI door in the Academy. Claudine Gay as President of Harvard? Ibram X. Kendi as a professor of what again? Good old time traveling Brando Simeo Starkey? The Professor in Southern California mesmerized by the number “13”? Professor Kerri Greenidge who treated facts as accessories in her scholarship? As a former law professor, I stand from a distance and feel sadness.

Before DEI, black scholars and intellectuals inspired. One could be swept away in mind, body and spirit by the likes of Howard University President Mordecai Johnson, Howard Law School Dean Charles Hamilton Houston, Howard Law School Dean Spottswood William Robinson III, Tuskegee President Booker T. Washington and Professor W.E.B. DuBois. Where are the caliber of these scholars, intellectuals and thinkers in the Academy today? Could it be that the University of Cambridge has inflicted more reputational harm on black professors than Howard delivered in reputational gain during the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s?

Is there something about DEI that inflicts reputational harm on a race of scholars, professors and intellectuals? I want to know. I encourage my brethren writers and essayists to go forth and connect the dots between Arday, Gay, Kendi, Starkey, Professor “13,” and Greenidge. As my dear writer friend in the American heartland wrote me last night, “You should write an article something along the lines of ‘the rise and fall of the black professor’ where you talk about these cases. Could include Kendi and the Harvard prezzy lady. Then there’s that black lady from Harvard (I think) who is underrated and Anika Prather who had her classics program cut from Howard.” Isn’t it ironic how my friend can only think of one professor from Harvard by her blackness alone? No name, just blackness.

Fourth, we must hold all professors to the same exacting standards. We do no favors when we set young people up for failure in life. One has to compete in this world. When my sister-in-law and niece are on the race track, they need no lowered standards. They will beat your behind in a fair race. The same should exist in the world of elite academic institutions. When we discount standards in the name of more black bodies, we have generated an imposter syndrome straight away. Can I compete? Was I chosen just because I am black? No one wants to exist in that race conscious world. Faculty colleagues are afraid to offer up hearty critique of papers and books. Young professors don’t grow as they should. The sad results are time traveling books, oceans of derivative dogmas, and insecure souls.

What are we doing, people? Why are we holding people to lower standards and patting ourselves on the back? I know a black law professor who never attended classes after his first year. He attended the first day to obtain the class syllabus and the last day of class for details about the exam. He was a smart guy and earned top grades in the black student cohort, however, he was average in the overall class bell curve. Should this guy be a law professor at a law school? I know another black law professor whose work suggests an IQ of 105-120, according to an AI analysis. The AI knows more than I do. Should this guy be a law professor? Will he be competitive and feel competent like my sister-in-law and niece on the race track? I know a former law professor who, sadly, got caught in plagiarism of a law review article. She left the Academy. Is it so hard for law schools to spare black law professors reputational harm in life? Don’t onboard black professors unless you believe in their ability to compete at the highest levels. This exhortation is not original. It came from the former guidance counselor and French teacher Mary Gibson Hundley at Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C. She shared her distress with the lowering of standards for black students after the 1954 Brown decision. She was in a great position to know.

Finally, I don’t know where all of this will lead. Too many are eager to paint Arday as the face of a corrupt DEI. Arday is a sad casualty in the war for diversity, equity, and inclusion. Others frame the demise of former Professor Arday as racism against a black professor. That framing is simply not true. It is incomplete. But for his race, Arday would never have been appointed to the Cambridge faculty to fill a box. And but for his race, his fall from grace would have been a non-event on the global stage.

We have created a world where Arday pursued racial incentives in a racialized world. Now, imagine a different world where we did not see race whatsoever. Arday might have become a storyteller, a novelist. He might have ended his days as a loveable Old Man Frisby in the arts district of an English village. That is the human life we denied Arday with these crazy notions of blackness in the Academy.

I will conclude this essay as I began this piece. Arday’s humanity speaks to me. I am reminded of the lowest points in my human life. May Arday rest in peace in a better place of belonging and love.

Old Man Frisby



