We need a coherent philosophy of Massive Resistance for our country. What do I mean and is it possible?

This morning, I received a text message from one who shall not be named. The individual shared the good news that an Ivy League colleague declined federal funds in lieu of compliance with directives against diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Before I continue, I feel I am being pulled back into the pit to even discuss this issue. None of this is forward leaning. We are within months of the biggest transformation in human history, a transformation comparable to fire, writing and the Industrial Revolution. And yet the focus of the text is tied to a tired American Dilemma. On the other hand, I want to give Alien Intelligence (AI) a rest for a spell. This tension between the past and the future is the Human Condition for me right now, so the topic of Massive Resistance seems an appropriate respite from deeper questions of AI alignment.

Let’s define our terms, shall we?

I define Massive Resistance as organized collective activity in the face of law enforcement. Others may have more nuanced or complex definitions. For me, the idea of collective activity against law enforcement captures the heart of the matter. I am always mindful of massive resistance when I read about defiance of law enforcement. My mind goes back to the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 and how abolitionists would come together to protect runaway slaves against U.S. Marshals. See The Wellington Rescue Free black and white abolitionists came together to save the runaway John Price from a return to dark slavery in Kentucky. It was one of America’s finest moments.

Similarly, I think of the Dred Scott decision in 1857. The U.S. Supreme Court under Chief Justice Roger Taney declared that blacks, whether slave or free, could not be citizens of the United States. The decision was untenable. The result was a wave of massive resistance throughout the North which culminated in the Civil War, the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments to the U.S Constitution.

Another example of good massive resistance to an unjust law.

However, to be honest, I have to think about the matter to dredge up resistance to the Fugitive Slave Act and the Dred Scott decision. Those matters of moral conscience occurred in the 1800s during the lifetime of President Abraham Lincoln. I always think first, and foremost, of Massive Resistance in Prince Edward County, Virginia. For those who are not versed in Virginia history, you recall the famous Brown v. Board of Education decision in 1954 which forevermore changed the course of American racial history. “Virginia had one of the companion cases in Brown, involving the Prince Edward County schools. Significant opposition to the Brown verdict included U.S. Senator Harry F. Byrd, who led the Byrd Organization and promised a strategy of Massive Resistance.”

Most white Virginians, like most white southerners, were not on board with desegregating public schools in the 1950s. That’s just truth. That’s why my ailing Dad can never call a white Virginian classmate.

Most southern jurisdictions stalled for time. Some like Little Rock, Arkansas forever shamed themselves in the annals of American history. There was massive resistance to enforcement of the Brown decision. “President Eisenhower federalized the National Guard and sent in the 101st Airborne Division to escort the Little Rock Nine into the school on September 25, 1957.” The Little Rock 9

Less well known to the American public was massive resistance to Brown in my native Virginia. “After the 1954 Brown ruling, there were efforts across the South to block integration. In Virginia, the governor closed public schools in several cities to prevent them from integrating. In 1959, the courts ruled that the closings were unconstitutional, and those schools reopened—at the same time, Prince Edward County refused to integrate and locked its doors.

For five years, Prince Edward schools remained closed while legal challenges bounced between courts. During that time, most white children attended the new private school created by segregationist leaders and funded by state tuition grants and private donations. About 1,700 black and lower-income white students tried to find schooling elsewhere or stayed home, waiting.”

https://www.neh.gov/humanities/2013/septemberoctober/feature/massive-resistance-in-small-town

So, Massive Resistance doesn’t sit well with me as my thoughts always go first to those students who lost five years of public education due to bigotry and prejudice. There was a law and a decision was made to close the schools rather than comply with the federal law.

This brings us to the text I received this morning. Make no mistake about it — we are witnessing massive resistance at an Ivy League college. There is a federal law and an organized, collective effort to evade compliance. Is there a coherent philosophy of massive resistance that can bless the Wellington Rescue and rejection of the Dred Scott decision and the decision of the Prince Edward County School Board to close all public schools for five years?

This is the dilemma from the standpoint of coherent philosophy. The answer can’t be, I like black people so resisting the Fugitive Slave Act (good), resisting the Brown decision (bad). That just makes philosophy identity driven which isn’t right. Philosophy should be humanity driven. Maybe, the coherent answer is human dignity. Massive resistance to a federal law is coherent if larger considerations of human dignity trump law compliance.

Thus, massive resistance furthers human dignity of the runaway slave but not the black and white students in Prince Edward County. Human dignity is the guardrail. Massive resistance must align with human dignity.

However, how does human dignity as a permissible use of massive resistance play out at the Ivy League college? From what I can tell, the federal rules and regulations are resonant with human dignity, the dignity of being treated as an individual and not an avatar for a racial group. Could it be that massive resistance at the Ivy League places the college on the wrong side of human dignity? That the Ivy League college as a philosophical matter has more in common with the Prince Edward County School Board between 1959 to 1964 than the rescuers of human dignity in the Wellington Rescue in 1858?

Any philosophy of massive resistance must be coherent and aligned with universal human dignity. Otherwise, we are appropriating the indignity of race-obsessed school board members in 1959 in a Virginia small town. What do you think?