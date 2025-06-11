Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
B Smith's avatar
B Smith
37m

Agree. But where is the legacy media, to affirm the reasonableness and humanity of the rules? Or even to broadcast civilized, intelligent debate over the rules? They know the sound thinking that’s found on Substack, and they will do their best to suppress that thinking and to mislead those who listen only to them. Depressing. When do they question their own infallible rectitude? When do they question why insurrection is good when they do it, rather than uniformly bad?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Winkfield Twyman
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Winkfield Twyman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture