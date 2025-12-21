My Attractive Cousin

[Introduction: This essay is not easy. It will be challenging. I have set before myself a high standard for emotional honesty in writing. The following words aim for the outer limits, the boundary between things I can write about and things I will never write about. Most people are content to live unexamined lives. And that is understandable. Life is easier when one doesn’t think too much. Then there are those like moi who feel a compulsion to examine life again and again for incongruence. My Uncle Robert Daniel was the same way. He enjoyed diving into the nuance and complexity of life. However, he was a talker, not a writer.

My words will be recorded for all time.

In this essay, I want to share vexing things about my humanity. Why do some issues circle my mind late at night? What are the imperfections in an otherwise grand life? Are there lessons to be learned in the things we notice and remember? Must all of life be ethical and moral? Why or why not?]

The woman above is my attractive cousin. We share the same blood, the same memories of the family church. She knows Twyman Road as an ancestral home as do I. My cousin is a wonderful and driven person. She married well and has great children.

And through it all, there is a veil between us.

We must never judge a person by the sins of a father or a grandfather. I will spare you the details. Suffice it to say the men in her paternal line were not trustworthy. And this troubles me deeply. I am torn between the goodness of my cousin as a person and the absence of goodness in her paternal line. How do I handle that tension? How do I not allow my mind to drift towards her flawed ancestors? Her daughter is a serious Twyman in appearance. I can see my Dad and uncles in her face. And I also see kinfolk who were unethical and immoral. A little kid is not a stand in for a grandfather and great grandfather but I sometimes find myself wrestling with these conflicting emotions.

I don’t know the answer. I just recognize the veil between us as the misdeeds of ancestors echo through the generations. I am sure the family created a fiction so that my cousin and her children could live their lives with their heads held high. Maybe, that is a good outcome.

I have not spoken the name of my attractive cousin’s father since 2005. Perhaps, I am the uptight one.

The Letter of Contempt

I reached the end of my rope with a family member. Loans were not repaid. Slurs and accusations were hurdled against me. When home in Richmond, Virginia, I was expected to spend every living moment with family member. Life doesn’t work that way. I don’t return home often and, when I did, I wanted to see dear cousins. I wanted to see Beloved Cousin. One day, said family member cast me out in anger.

I returned the favor. The moment is a clear memory for me. I secured an empty classroom at the University of Richmond law school and wrote. I held nothing back. I wrote about the poor life choices. I wrote about money down the drain. I wrote about my disappointment. I spared no feelings. Years of pent up emotion were unleased unto paper.

I called it a letter of contempt.

Now, a normal person would read this letter and trash it. Burn it. Said family member chose to share the letter of contempt with a younger generation member. And so an indelicate letter now poisoned the well for untold years into the future. Do I regret writing the letter? No. Do I regret sending the letter? No. Should the family member have kept the letter to herself? Yes. Sadly, things were never the same.

One cannot rewind the hands of time. Part of life is self-respect and accepting consequences for one’s choices in life. I accept what I have wrought.

The Things I Will Never Write About

My daughter is heading out for a night on the town with her friends. Good for her. Because I respect intimate relationships and my innermost privacy, there are things I will never write about. I have fallen short as a writer in this regard but I can live with myself: