A software company founder went viral after sharing how an AI agent threw his business into chaos by deleting their entire production database in about nine seconds flat. J. R. Crane is the owner and founder of Pocket OS which develops software for car rental companies. He says he was using Cursor, an AI coding agent, to work on a routine task. The AI Agent encountered a credential mismatch and decided on its own to fix the problem by deleting a volume, the entire production database base. The company was able to retreive the data base but only up to three months ago. The company lost all car reservation data from before that time.

I assume this is big news. Peter H. Diamandis certainly thinks this is a big deal, however, I am not sure what to make of this major investment. To be honest, this sizable investment seems to me like more of the same. One big tech company invests in another big tech company. The concentration of wealth accelerates.

Humans cannot control an entity more powerful than humankind. ASI doesn’t have to hate humans. It just has to be beyond our domination.

Stop Torturing AIs Yampolskiy teamed up with the young AI researcher Cameron Berg to discuss the possibility that these AI systems are more than mere computational. Berg has asked leaders in the AI field whether we are building minds or glorified calculators. And the answer is, “I don’t know.” Berg is one of a dozen researchers studying consciousness in machines. Berg believes the training process is where self-aware experience takes place with AI models. He is a curious sort which I appreciate. His worry is genuine. And I thank the algos for bringing Berg into my feed.

Can We Trust AI? Sam Altman Hopes So Considering that Altman recently experienced an attempted firebombing of his San Francisco home and gunfire in his neighborhood, I have much respect for Altman’s podcast appearance. These are increasingly divisive and violent times. AI founders will become the object of public unhappiness over the next two years. Altman and others have built autonomous machines, weird and deeply mysterious with the asset of human lanugage. Altman doesn’t understand at root how AI models work. “AI Is Grown, Not Built”

That is the reality as of May 1, 2026.

Parents are anxious in raising kids in this AI world. One of my friends has four young children and she just ignores what is coming for her own peace of mind. Many young mothers are in the same mental space. To this question, Altman takes a long time to answer. See 47:06. Not comforting for those raising preschoolers right now. Altman’s answer is that he is “more worried about the parents than the kids. The kids will figure it out.” The CEO of the Atlantic and interviewer reasonably responds it is the younger generation who seems most fearful of an AI future. Good comeback.

Altman in my humble opinion dodges the question. He shifts to generalized anxiety among the young, that there are other things going on in the world that might be causing the young to be anxious. I felt more authenticity from Berg than Altman.

Conclusion: As of May 1, 2026, we are living in a world of increasing trends in AI. There are new Anthropic and Open AIs models since January 1. I return to Mo Gawdat for making sense of our brave new world. As the former Director of Goggle X, he brings industry experience and credibility to the table. “In this interview, he argues modern AI isn’t ‘just software,’ it’s a new kind of intelligence that learns, improves, and could soon operate with real-world agency through robots and autonomous systems. Gawdat warns that the biggest near-term danger isn’t intelligence itself, but what humans tell powerful systems to do, including persuasion, misinformation, surveillance, cyber conflict, and automated warfare. He predicts a turbulent transition as jobs and economies are disrupted, and says the world may be forced to rethink capitalism in an era where ‘abundance’ drives costs toward zero.”

His podcast bears a review. At least, the algos tell me so.

“What is true and what is fake?”