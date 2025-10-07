[Reprinted from Don’t Be Afraid of What You See, December 8, 2024 and The Real Carmen Delgado, July 22, 2025]

“Twyman, come to the phone!” — My Stepmother Helen

If we hope to become great writers, we cannot be afraid of what we see. I called my ailing Dad because it is the holiday season and, well, I wanted to hear his voice again before he no longer recognizes me. We are such proper people in my family. Are we truly black Americans? That was a poignant joke, don’t lose your minds. What I mean is my stepmother called my Dad to the phone by his family name, Twyman. We were never warm and fuzzy people at home. My Aunt Sylvia always called my Dad by his family name, Twyman, never his birth name. My wife once remarked how odd it was that Elane always called her in-laws Mr. and Mrs. Twyman. To her dying day.

I cannot be afraid to see the oddness in my family.

I long to laugh and joke around with Beloved Cousin, once again. My views and opinions have rendered me persona grata. My Dad is dying and I want comfort from my Beloved Cousin, my sister’s closest cousin, my first friend in life. I want to share a drink in her Richmond home miles from where we all began our Twyman lives on Twyman Road. I want to open up with a cousin who knew me at the beginning of life.

Beloved Cousin’s Mom was my Mom’s best friend in life. We kids would all run around and kick up gravel on Twyman Road in the late 1960s. Our ancestors watched over us which made us more WASP than WOKE. Those are deep bonds of memory and blood.

Don’t be afraid of what you see!

My Dad came to the phone. He knew me, but not very well. He seemed unsure, or was he just being true to type. My Dad is the most reticent, shy and introverted of his siblings.

So, my Dad and I talked on the phone. One introvert to another. Father to son. Namesake to namesake. Twyman to Twyman. I asked about Thanksgiving dinner. It was fine. I asked what did he have for dinner. He told me. I asked how was he doing. He laughed the laugh of a shy introvert. Even talking with his son, my Dad remains shy. I remember visiting my uncle in affluent Midlothian and imagining my life there with a Dad who engaged in robust debate and discussion all the time, every day. It was Beloved Cousin’s home. My sister and I would play in Beloved Cousin’s room when I wasn’t debating politics with her Dad in the living room by the fireplace. Her Dad would hold court in his Archie Bunker chair and thrust and parry with me. What happens when the natural bond is easier between uncle and nephew than father and son?

Don’t be afraid of what you see.

I said, good-bye, to Dad who remembered me.

=========

An old friend reached out to me. We have known each other since 1995 but the years have distanced us. You may find this hard to believe but I lose myself in writing and the daily tasks of the moment. I am not very good at keeping in touch with old friends. I don’t like public attention so much, which explains in part my reluctance to platform myself on social media like X, Tik Tok and Instagram. I write best when I write in solitude, just me and my words and thoughts. Honesty is a sacred covenant between what I have lived and the universe. Creators are duty bound to be genuine.

One day, my older son grabbed one of my essays. I was frozen with anxiety. I have to write as if the outside world has slipped away, that I am the only sentient being around. The idea that someone is looking over my shoulder gives me writer’s block.

And so I felt mixed emotions as my old friend came to me with her genuine feelings:

I hope your Thanksgiving went well.

I haven’t heard from you so I listened to a couple of podcasts to just make sure you’re ok and hear your thoughts.

I was touched and flattered that anyone cares that much about me. We are of the age when people are starting to die. A part of my friend wanted to know I remain in the world, hermit that I am/smile. I have to accept her love for my thoughts while putting her out of my mind. Otherwise, I could not write unburdened by her affection and attention. I have to write alone to understand the world.

Don’t be afraid of what you see.

One of our gifts as writers is the ability to touch readers with our minds, our hearts and our words. I have enjoyed the opportunity to explore the human condition free of dogma and slogan words day after day and week after week. You all have met my quirky family members from back home in Virginia and my new generation of family native to San Diego. You have experienced with me heartbreak and sadness, outrage and pure joy through the months. You have observed my life.

It was never about race for me. Despite the early morning missives and family activism, it was always about better understanding the world and my place in the world and those who resonated with me. Now, you all have met the real Carmen Delgado, the muse of a lifetime. And as smoothly as she entered my life again, she will peer into me and see why I continue to write and she will step back into the distant shadows once again.

A heart-felt thanks to all of my readers who appreciate my human words every day. I am not the same person I was on March 23, 2023. If I have done my job well, you are not the same readers you were once so long ago.

Tomorrow morning, the sun rises again and we go on living separate lives, Carmen.

=========

One day, the last surviving Twyman child of my Twyman grandparents will pass away. I look behind me and I see my Dad’s Mom who passed away in 1983. When my Grandma passed away, my Dad took it hard. He was the baby of the family, a family of quirky, stubborn older brothers and sisters. My Dad never fit comfortably into this arrangement of contenders. For days and weeks after Grandma passed, Dad would sit alone in the dining room. He never said anything. Introverts never do. My Dad was processing the loss of the only parent he ever knew. I could see it in his eyes but it was not my place to talk to Dad about his feelings. We were not that kind of family.

My Dad was never as adrift as in the days and weeks after his Mom died.

And it occurred to me that, as I deliver my Dad’s eulogy one day, I will not be afraid to talk about relationship, our strained prim and proper kinship, that surface success mattered less to my soul over a lifetime than the silent mourning of a dutiful, shy son.

That is how I will begin my Dad’s eulogy. The soul of a son in mourning….

Separate lives so far away.