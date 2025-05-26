Arlington National Cemetery

As we approach Memorial Day, I wanted to acknowledge a family member who served his country in wartime. Long, long ago did the sound of cannon fire and rifles reverberate through the tobacco fields and corn crops of Madison County, Virginia. One of the Union soldiers who fought during the Civil War was my ancestor, Smith Twyman (1825 - 1913). Let’s remember this man, one of many who would serve our Union in war.

Smith Twyman was born a slave with a life of bondage foreseeable upon his birth. Records indicate he was a mulatto meaning his mother was a black woman named Charlotte Twyman (1790 - ?) and his father was white. Nothing else is known about his origins.

It was the passing of a slave owner, James Willis, that brought Smith into the history of written records. “Around 1845 in Madison County, Virginia, a slave owner named James Willis died intestate or without a will. Probate proceedings were filed by James Twyman (1781 - 1849) to adjudicate the distribution of the decedent’s property. The Chancery Court awarded two slaves named Robert (1822 ? - 1880) and Smith to the widow Susanna Willis. The decedent’s surviving daughter, Mary E. Willis, was assigned a slave named Charlotte, the mother of Robert and Smith. The court assigned respective values to each negro: Robert $450, Smith $350, Charlotte $200. Robert’s son, my great grandfather Scott (1848 - 1939), was born a slave shortly after.” Letters in Black and White: A New Correspondence on Race in America, pgs. 95-96 footnote

I have viewed the probate papers with my own eyes at the Courthouse in Madison County.

I have no proof but I sense from the records that Smith took advantage of the chaos during the Civil War. He walked off of the farm never to return.

He joined the Union Army and risked his life in support of freedom. It was well known that Confederate soldiers executed black soldiers on the battlefield. Smith showed uncommon courage even in an era of valor. He served with the 43 USC Infantry. 43rd United States Colored Infantry Regiment

Civil War Pension Records

Was Smith a hot head? I don’t know, although once again the records left a trail. Smith was arrested for assault and battery in the Fourth Precinct in Washington, D.C. on October 12, 1863. I don’t know the circumstances or the disposition of his arrest.

After the Civil War was won, Smith set upon a life of work, savings and investment. He was one of the early depositors in the Freedman’s Bank from 1865 to 1871. One might say Smith as a former slave was now living in a mindset of Black Enterprise.

Smith worked as a teamster in Washington, D.C. He sued a corporation for unpaid wages on October 22, 1870 and won.

On May 9, 1872, Smith secured a building permit to build a house in Washington, D.C. It appears redlining was not a barrier to property accumulation.

No book was ever authored by Smith Twyman. Nor did any writer write the life story of this former slave and Union soldier. However, in a twist of fate, the facts of Smith’s life first recorded in probate proceedings in Madison County lived on in a Washington, D.C. appellate case, Twyman v. McKay, 46 App. 128 (1917). Reuben Twyman, his son, testified in open trial court about his father’s life of enterprise and advancing years and estate.

“In 1892, Smith Twyman was living alone at No. 502 Twenty-first street, northwest, in this city, and the evidence pretty clearly shows that his advancing age rendered it necessary that he should have some one to care for him and keep his house. In fact, Reuben Twyman, testifying for the defendant, stated that his father wanted one of his three boys to live with him, but that they were unwilling to come here. Accordingly, in the year 1892, Twyman entered into an arrangement with his grandniece, the plaintiff, under which she went to live with him, and from that time until his death she cared for him, did his housework, and really took the place of a daughter. Twyman agreed to pay her for her services, but his payments soon were discontinued. While plaintiff did not devote all her time for caring for Twyman, she nevertheless became dissatisfied, and in 1902, indicated an intent to leave. In the presence of her two sisters, Bertha and Jennie, and a woman named Janet Green, the matter was discussed with Twyman, who, according to one of the sisters, finally said: “If Gertrude intends going away now, she will not get anything; but if she will stay, I am willing now to draw up a statement so that she will certainly see that she is going to get something.” The sister immediately wrote out the following, which then was signed and witnessed:

At my death I want house no. 502 and 8 eight hundred dollars to go to my grandniece E. Gertrude Gilmore.

(Signed) Smith Twyman

(Signed) Bertha W. Francis Jennie Gilmore

Twyman left a will, shortly before his death, in which he bequeathed to the plaintiff only $100.”

The appellate court ruled in favor of the grandniece E. Gertrude Gilmore and against the estate of Smith Twyman. Gilmore received the house and $800.

Isn’t it ironic how probate court proceedings book framed the life of this former Union soldier?

Conclusion: Smith Twyman was my great great grandfather’s brother. Smith lived a live that spanned the darkness of bondage, the destiny of service in the Union Army and the harvest of savings and investment. His is a life of a Moses Generation spanning the 1820s and the 1910s. Let’s remember his service to our country this Memorial Day.