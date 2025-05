One day, my Mom said her big brother was killed in an air raid in South Korea. That was all my Mom ever said about her brother, Corporal King S. Womack.

My Uncle King was 20 years old when my Mom was born on February 11, 1940. Uncle King left a widow and three small children back home in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. He received the Purple Heart.

Riceville Baptist Church Cemetery Pittsylvania County, Virginia

“He served with honor in the United States Army.”

[Reprinted from May 27, 2024]