I hesitated to publish essays from my unpublished collection. Life is short. Did I really want to relive poignant moments from my otherwise upbeat life? Maybe, I grew tired of covering for some family members. I turned into a performer and deflected questions about my sister and distant others. I have said enough. I am just another human, part of the human condition. And I am fine.

The fear of being judged by my cherished first cousin stayed with me for many years. Then again, I do not owe anyone the full story of my relationship with my sister. I did not push back against my cousin because she was telling me the truth thousands of miles from home. And I thank you readers for tolerating my unfortunate details.

I want to turn your attention to another slice of the human condition. In this sphere of the human condition, we do not perceive downward mobility but turbocharged upward mobility. It is a world where there is no time for shame. Family is placed on a pedestal. Connections are called in. There is a psychological sense of climbing Mount Everest. Better not look down.

*

I know a woman you all would love. She is highly intelligent with a smile that lights up a room. Her fashion tastes trend retro. She loves to read and could be a writer. Her life is another tale out of Gotham. For this evening, I will refer to this soul beloved by friends, family and classmates as Miss Whimsical.

Miss Whimsical loves Gotham City. She loves the Big City lights. She loves everything about the New Jerusalem, east coast style. Her friends adore her. The only sadness in her life would be memory of a former lover. We can all relate.

Her parents gave her every blessing, every advantage possible in this life. I am reminded of the mother of Howard University President Mordecai W. Johnson. Upon her birth, the parents of Miss Whimsical dreamed of private schools. Dad dreamed his baby girl would marry a Prince and marry in the lobby of the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond, Virginia. The baby girl was beloved the moment she received her first gift from her parents—an Ivy League shirt fit for a newborn baby.

This is a wonderful opening act to a spectacular life. What could go wrong? I wonder if the blessings led to a double life, a public mask and private revelation.

What the parents did not appreciate was the power of friendship groups. The better the schools Miss Whimsical enjoyed, the more lofty were her friendship circles. Her peers took ski trips in the winter. They vacationed in Europe. They wore the latest fashions. Mom and Dad did their best to fund Miss Whimsical’s desire to be like everyone else. It was increasingly a double life. Normal people in the soccer league and Girl Scouts on the weekends. Close friends with children of wealth during and after school.

The chasm only increased in college. Her close friends were in the top one percent. Miss Whimsical was on scholarship, an uncomfortable detail left behind the mask. She borrowed money from family to keep up with the names we all recognize in the news. Once there was a billionaire outing at a private resort. When the check came for the bill, Miss Whimsical had to charge hundreds of dollars to Mom’s credit card. Miss Whimsical felt guilt but she also felt trapped. She was now living the life of a trust fund baby with professional league parents.

W.E.B. DuBois once wrote the problem of the 20th century was the problem of the color line. Not for Miss Whimsical. The problem of the 21st century was a psychological identity over the years above her pay grade. To her credit, Miss Whimsical repaid family members. Miss Whimsical was now relieved of her guilt in her Gotham apartment.

*

Here is the American Dilemma for Miss Whimsical. Her parents only wanted the best for their daughter since before her birth. Both Mom and Dad were aligned in purpose and meaning. They quibbled over the details. Dad dreamed about a Prince proposing to Miss Whimsical. Mom rolled her eyes. Better that Miss Whimsical establish herself in a career first. What Mom and Dad failed to appreciate was the sense of relative poverty Miss Whimsical would experience in the best private schools and the Ivy League. Like many Jewish parents, Mom and Dad felt a duty to place their daughter in the absolute best schools possible.

“My brain is the key to set me free.”—Harry Houdini (born Erich Weiss), magician

It never occurred to Mom and Dad their daugher might develop champagne values and attitudes above their family home. Miss Whimsical’s cousins across the country lived in mansions and big houses. This was her felt destiny in life. And yet she felt inner shame that she could not do all the things that her friends would do without blinking an eye. One Southern Night under Southern skies, Miss Whimsical blamed Mom and Dad for her felt misalignment in life. Why were Mom and Dad not wealthy? Her life would have been so much easier. She could have felt more like she belonged in private school and the Ivy League.

Mom and Dad were rendered speechless. They had given their all for Miss Whimsical who now blamed them for their (relative) poverty. Well, I guess everyone can’t be Elon Musk.

Conclusion: The older I get, the more I want to tell it like it is. One can pursue the best vision for a baby and succeed over the course of 21 years. And then one evening by the Southern reservoir, the adult shares the psychological wound of being trained to marry a Prince.

Be careful with the story one tells oneself about the future. For every cause, there is an effect. For every elite experience, there is a credit card payment that must be paid.