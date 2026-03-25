Honorable John Mercer Langston (1829 - 1897)

Tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. EDT, I will participate in a webinar with the Leadership Institute. Moderated by Senior Fellow Ken Pope with the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, the panel discussion is part of a larger series of America 250 events this year. The America 250 celebration explores how figures like John Mercer Langston embody American ideals of self-determination and pioneering spirit—making him a fitting symbol as we approach our nation’s 250th anniversary. Tomorrow evening, I will argue that we should remember Langston not as a hero to admire from a distance, but as a pioneer whose path we can study and whose methods we can emulate. I will suggest pioneer black lawyer Langston was more pioneer than hero to me. Hero status focuses on the destination—the accomplishments, the pedestals, the monuments. Pioneer status focuses on the journey—the obstacles overcome, the barriers broken, the path made for others. Langston’s real value lies not in what he became, but in how he became it. It was Langston’s enterprise and unyielding drive for self-reliance which is his best remembrance.

Langston first entered my life while I was in high school. I devoured all of the books on black history in our library, including the book, Black Americans in Congress by Maurine Christopher. This particular book left a lasting impression on me. I loved learning about black congressmen during Reconstruction and how, less than a decade removed from slavery, these guys found themselves legislating federal laws on Capitol Hill. All of the stories inspired me like Horatio Alger’s “rags to riches” tales inspired young kids after the Civil War — proof that enterprise and determination could overcome any barrier.

Aside from the first black U.S. Representative Joseph Hayne Rainey, the other standout congressman for me was a native Virginian. Like me, John Mercer Langston had known the ground of Chesterfield County, Virginia when he served as the first president of Virginia State College from 1885 to 1887. Langston’s presidential office at Virginia State College was literally ten miles from my high school library in Chesterfield County, where I sat reading about his life. But there was more in the man’s career that stayed with me. Langston was the first black congressman from Virginia. From September 23, 1890 to March 3, 1891, Langston represented the 4th Congressional district, which bordered Chesterfield County to the south. His service was a brief five months as his election had been contested and he was seated late in his term. I fancied myself a student politician in those days and, as Student Council President, found wonderful inspiration in knowing I was so close to a Reconstruction-era black congressman.

I would later learn in my adult years that Langston was a trailblazer for his race in many more ways. He was one of the first black graduates of Oberlin College in 1849, the first black applicant to an American law school, the first black lawyer in Ohio, the first black public office holder in Ohio, the founder of Howard Law School, and the first black acting president of Howard University (1872 - 1875). Langston joins a long line of pioneer black lawyers I’ve written about—men who didn’t wait for systems to change, but changed them through sheer force of will and enterprise.

Make no mistake — Langston was a courageous man of bravery during his lifetime. He survived an assassination attempt while litigating a matter in antebellum Ohio. A white townsman was offended at the notion of a black lawyer. He took aim at Langston with his shotgun but a passerby struck the arm of the assailant just in time. However and as opposed to victim or survivor status, framing Langston’s life’s legacy as a pioneer trailblazer is more valuable. As an eternal pioneer, he did not need other blacks around to achieve. He only needed to believe in himself which is an invaluable lesson for today’s young. The life of a pioneer brings the focus to the high aim of Langston’s vision throughout life. He was challenging racial barriers non-stop from college until he served as the first black congressman from Virginia. There is more practical inspiration in a pioneer’s life than a hero’s podium. Finally, his experience reminds us of the importance of self-reliance in American history. What enabled Langston to power through notions of white supremacy and white privilege? Therein is the real value of a pioneer’s life more than a hero’s life.

What enabled Langston’s success? First, education — Oberlin gave him intellectual tools and credentials. Second, timing—he came of age during Reconstruction when barriers briefly lowered. Third, sheer determination—he kept pushing through rejections, threats, even assassination attempts. But most importantly: self-belief. He didn’t wait for permission or seek collective validation. He saw an obstacle and removed it, saw a barrier and broke through it. That’s the pioneer’s mindset.

When we call someone a hero, we put them on a pedestal — admirable but distant, exceptional but unreachable. Heroes inspire awe; pioneers inspire action. Langston as hero is someone to honor once a year at a commemoration. Langston as pioneer is someone whose path we can study, whose methods we can lean, whose self-reliance we can emulate. The pioneer framework asks: How did he do it? What can I learn? How can I apply this to my own barriers? The hero framework asks only: Wasn’t he great?

I have touched upon this mindset before. You don’t need other blacks around to make it. I Need People Who Look Like Me You need education, unshakable belief in your own capacity, and self-reliance. That’s the pioneer’s lesson: You don’t need others to validate your worth or clear your path. You need vision, courage, and determination to break new ground. Langston wasn’t just the first black lawyer in Ohio or the first black congressman from Virginia. He was proof that individual enterprise could overcome any barrier—a lesson as valuable today as it was in his time. Black Enterprise Magazine, Or How I Became Black

Good evening!