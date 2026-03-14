Last evening, I began to watch a podcast about Death Valley, California. The scenes of the hot desert floor brought to the surface pleasant memories of taking our boys through the valley floor, over the salt flats and through furnace conditions. We have pictures on our wall of the pre-schoolers romping through the hottest place on planet Earth. In that spirit, I asked my wife to watch the full video with me. Homes were selling for $20,000 to $30,000 and wouldn’t it be neat if our adults kids purchased a cheap home and converted the place into rental income? My wife declined to watch. She had no interest either in the idea or Death Valley rental dreams. The images of Death Valley didn’t spark the same nostalgia in my wife.

Within moments, my wife assumed control of the remote control and turned the channel to a different podcast about relationships. I won’t name the podcaster and her brother and the guests but my wife was intrigued by the discussion about relationships. She asked me to stay and watch the podcast with her. Dear readers, I felt lack of interest wash over me. I recognized the podcaster from law school. The podcaster’s energy didn’t resonate with me - I prefer more enthusiasm in discussion of ideas. I left the living room, but then I felt guilty, so I returned and watched. I tried - partly out of courtesy, partly out of guilt - but the subject didn’t grab me. My interest was not authentic as I half-heartedly attempted to read my biography Buckley: The Life and the Revolution that Changed America by Sam Tenenhaus. Two people, 35 years of marriage, couldn't predict each other's interests in that moment.

After a while, I decided I had served my time. I urged my wife to enjoy the podcast alone while I exited for the bedroom.

The above moments happened in real time yesterday evening. A husband was extremely interested in reliving memories of Death Valley while a wife was meh. A wife was drawn to a popular podcaster riffing about relationships while her husband was bored, unable to lose himself in Buckley as a saving grace.

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I woke up this morning to Hannah, Professor and Writer Hannah Fry. This has happened before unprompted by me. The You Tube algorithms in their wisdom decided I would appreciate waking up to a red-haired mathematician. And the algorithms got it right. Once again, I was intrigued and hung on Hannah’s every word. It wasn’t the red hair. It was the curiosity and light-heartedness that brought a smile to my face. The excitement about ideas and creative association of unrelated notions captured my attention. I could tell from her voice and her mannerism how her whole body was in intellectual flow with her co-host Michael Stevens.

And what was the topic as I watched enthralled at 5:00 a.m.? Cosmic rays! That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, cosmic rays. Did you know we are bombarded by cosmic rays all the time? That a cosmic ray particle was clocked at nearly the speed of light as it reached planet Earth? That an airplane in flight and a pacemaker may have been switched off by the random impact with a cosmic ray particle? Fascinating, to quote Mr. Spock! Fascinating.

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What is the point of this essay?

Like many of you, I am living in a place and time where a spouse of 35 years is less apt at nailing one’s You Tube interest than an algorithm. Not in a million billion years would my spouse have suggested we watch Are You Really Made of Stars? featuring Hannah Fry. I didn’t know such a podcast episode existed until this morning when the algorithm expertly concluded this is the episode that will mesmerize this human first thing in the morning. And that algorithm was right. Very right indeed.

Are we really made of stars? Hannah made a compelling case that yes - the calcium in our bones, the iron in our blood, all forged in stellar explosions billions of years ago.

You and I are increasingly being manipulated by non-biological entities. As a human, my suggestion that my spouse watch a video about Death Valley died aborning. And that is fine. Two people need not have the exact same interest after 35 years of marriage. People can, and should, watch different things. Nor was my wife successful in hoping a podcaster who does nothing for me would hold my attention for an hour or two. Give me Buckley.

However, the algorithm knew how to grab my attention almost against my will as I woke up this morning. The ever curious, open-minded, intelligent, enthusiastic red-haired mathematician from the University of Cambridge. Professors are my people. Who Are My People?

The foreseeable consequences of manipulation are we will increasingly live in siloed existences. I wrote about the early signs of these siloed ways of being in the world. In On the Road to Oak Lawn: Truth, Reconciliation and the Twymans (Self-published, 2018), I wrote “When my wife and I arrived home, I had two slices of pizza for dinner before sitting down to write my four hours for the day, my daily discipline. The television happened to be on. Rest assured Fox News and Jordan Peterson and The Twilight Zone were not on. My wife leaves the room from mental discomfort when these images are on the television. She was watching The Hunger Games II.” My neural pathways are refreshed this morning with a delightful discourse about cosmic rays and whether we are made of cosmic stardust. The algorithms do not steer my human wife in this direction.

Before algorithms, I knew less about the world but what I did know was the consequence of my hard mental labor of discovery. I did not labor to be presented with Hannah this morning. She was just there. I used to discover Hannah Fry-like thinkers through bibliographies, footnotes, random bookstore browsing - serendipity with effort. The algorithm gives me serendipity without effort. I learn more, discover more, faster than ever. But am I thinking less? Is the neural pathway from curiosity to discovery atrophying when the algorithm does the discovering for me?

Without labor are we living in a moment of cognitive offloading? What neural pathways are eroded in my mind as more and more fascinating podcasts are dumped into my wake up moments in the morning? Am I losing the strength of self-discovery, the thrill of discovery slowly and imperceptibly over time? Does the dopamine hit of Hannah in the morning mean I will subtly trust the algorithms more and more to give me what I want? That I will acknowledge the algorithms know me better than my fellow humans? My wife of 35 years?

My wife and I increasingly watch different things in different rooms, curated by different algorithms. We share less common viewing experience than we did a decade ago. The algorithm gives me more of what I want - Hannah Fry and cosmic rays - but at what cost to shared discovery? When was the last time my wife introduced me to something genuinely new, something the algorithm hadn't already queued up?

Finally, I am a human of flesh and blood. I am no match for an algorithm that has constructed a dossier on me down to my weakness for red hair and quirky ideas like cosmic rays. The algorithm didn't ask my permission to study me. I didn't consent to this level of surveillance and prediction. Yet here I am, predictable down to hair color preferences I barely admitted to myself. The algorithm has turned my curiosity - my greatest strength - into the very mechanism of my capture.

I can't pretend I'm not grateful for the Hannah Fry recommendation. Left to my own devices, I might never have discovered her work. The algorithm gave me genuine intellectual joy this morning. But that gratitude makes the capture more complete - I want the algorithm to keep predicting me. I trust it. And that trust is precisely what makes the loss of agency so insidious.

If this morning is any indication, the battle for my curious soul has already been lost. And it is only March 14, 2026.