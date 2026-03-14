Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

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No Namy
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There must be a way to merge algorithms to generate entertainment you will both enjoy. My slightly biased human brain suggestion: the Twilight Zone episode "Two" starring Elizabeth Montgomery and Charles Bronson.

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