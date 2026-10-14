As I was listening to music in my dining room, I thought back to my first year in law school. I remembered keeping Simple Justice by Richard Kluger by my side for needed inspiration. In my first year of law school, it was Kluger who impressed upon me the legend of Spottswood William Robinson III at law school. The summer before law school, I had worked at his old law firm, a red brick building with a scent of manila folders and old law volumes in the library. Robinson reminded me of the possible even as I fell short.

I came across a fascinating detail about Judge Robinson last week that I couldn’t work into my limited Black American dynasty series. The detail is another reminder that graduates of all-black schools, colleges and law schools can perform at the pinnacle of the legal profession. This story is near and dear to my heart as a former law professor. I used to write law review articles. I enjoyed the hunt for rich footnotes. My first law review article, Beyond Purpose: Addressing State Discrimination in Interstate Commerce, Vol. 46 S.C. L. Rev. 381 (1995) packed in around 200 footnotes. However, I cannot hold a candle to Judge Robinson.

Chief Judge Robinson III holds the record for the most footnotes in a federal appellate opinion ever. While serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, Judge Robinson wrote an opinion containing 676 footnotes. Canterbury v. Spence, 464 F.2d 772 (D.C. Cir. 1972) A research demon from Howard Law School. Why was Robinson so driven to get it right? He had an unmatched work ethic. As a student and as a judge, Robinson routinely worked into the wee hours of the morning. He pulled all-night sessions to revise and edit his opinions until he could find nothing left to fix. That was the top-flight training he received at Howard under the shadow of expectations set forth by Dean Charles Hamilton Houston. When I met Professor Stephen L. Carter at a BLSA event at Harvard, I asked Professor Carter what it was like to clerk for Judge Robinson. Carter said no one worked harder than the Judge. He was the first person in the chambers in the morning and the last person to leave at night. He could have coasted on his past achievements, but it was not his nature. When questioned for a Richmond Times Dispatch article, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall remarked that perfectionism was Robinson’s weakness. “He’s a perfectionist. That’s his biggest trouble.” See A Life of the Law’s Cutting Edge, by Ray McAllister, Richmond Times-Dispatch, July 27, 1986. Other colleagues remarked that Robinson “missed many meals” as he worked forever on “two hot dogs and a slice of apple pie.”

In his work, every uncomfortable fact, counterargument, or obscure legal precedent had to be explicitly faced, analyzed, and cited. The Judge would provide a model for his lawyer son, Spottswood IV, the bearer of a famous name.

My memory recalls an overachiever this evening. This memory is my bridge to tonight’s essay. What happens when a mother gave her all to her purpose and work in life? What happens to her daughter?

A Book Review of Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy Winkfield Twyman · Jan 19 “I am grateful for the book Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy. Roy is an incredible writer who brings the universal to life. Born of a Syrian Christian family in India, I fell in love with all of the ways I saw my life in her existence. Could it be there is something in minority consciousness that creates shared qualia? Roy is a woman and I am a … Read full story

Conclusion: What creates a Judge Robinson III and a Mrs. Mary Roy? What is the inner emotional architecture that gives rise to a father and a mother who leave ripples in the lives of others? Are overachievers empty inside, living in an outer world filled with normal people? Or, have overachievers perhaps mastered the frontier of their inner lives? Do we need Judge Robinsons and Mrs. Roys on the front lines of human advancement? These are questions for which I do not have the answers.

Every individual is unique, blessed with particular motivations in life. I find I am drawn to these questions in my writing. Psychological truth is never clear-cut. It is always organic and layered and of a shifting nature. Perhaps the best I can do this evening is to stir around the ingredients of outlier lives for a fleeting impression of the human condition.