“We always figured you would marry a white woman.”—Unlovable Cousin

As I wind down this Soul of Me series, I am recognizing the sorts of essays that linger with me. All roads lead to Twyman Road, the frontier of my inner life. It is the paradox of my life that Beloved Cousin and Unlovable Cousin were my neighbors from my earliest memory. What does it mean to be me? I like the essays that don’t shy away from these frontier questions. Dogmas and slogan words are superficial. They do not interest me. Nor am I drawn to the unexamined-life caucus.

There are moments when I have felt the approach of inner understanding. One moment was a hike up the side of Mount Charleston with my cousin Bob. Bob knew me before I knew myself. We first knew each other on the other side of the continent on Twyman Road in the Hickory Hill neighborhood of Chesterfield County, Virginia. Our known world was Twymans: uncles and aunts and cousins and great-aunts. Now, we were climbing a mountain together in the alpine environment outside of Las Vegas. Our search for understanding returned us to our origin story.

As I paint a Mayberry memory of Twyman Road, it is important to admit that cousinhood is no guarantee of affinity. Bob and Beloved Cousin are siblings. We vibe in a sense. It is a personality thing. I grew to dislike Unlovable Cousin for many reasons. Upon learning of my joyful engagement to my future wife, the first words out of his mouth were, “We always figured you would marry a white woman.” Grrrrr. I heard misapprehension of me. His prophecy landed poorly. It did not come up on the mountain trail.

Bob and I talked about the barbershop, grocery store and church of our ancestors. Two boys from one road, two men on a mountain, one family name.