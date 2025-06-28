Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
B Smith's avatar
B Smith
4h

Great post. I love this stuff. Grew up middle class. I wouldn’t say upper, but not lower. Solid middle. Middle enough not to feel driven to achieve something that hadn’t been available to my parents- college had been available to them. Dad at Purdue on GI Bill after spending 6 months or so as a POW in Europe. Mom on the John Deere Bill. Her mother died when she was young; her Iowa farmer father thought she was too much of a homebody so he sent her off to the University of Denver for nursing school. I bounced between colleges. Thought grubbing for grades was unseemly- what have they to do with the pure pursuit of knowledge? Of course, I was just lazy. Which the U of Texas understood and invited me to leave.

Odd jobs, then 4 years in an oil refinery. Then back to college, more seriously. Then law school because, well, degree in English. I don’t feel much attachment to any school- or not enough to return for events. Maybe 4 professors to whom I will always feel indebted, two undergrad and two law.

The law ones, secure in their ability, always chose the brighter students to go full Socratic on. The insecure law profs bullied lesser students who couldn’t threaten them.

Some of that bullying can be seen today in professors wielding the anti-racism club.

Your instincts concerning the Yale President seem good. Slogans, catchphrases, and jargon are useful to circumvent honest engagement and go well with disrespect and prejudgment.

Hope you don’t take a bunch of incoming for your trouble.

But you can always don the lederhosen, take up your staff, and ascend the Matterhorn of AI.(You’ve convinced me AI ain’t exactly Switzerland, so I’m trying out something more menacing). Cheers!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Winkfield Twyman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture