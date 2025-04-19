Now, let’s talk about something good in the world! It is a lovely Saturday morning in sunny San Diego. And I have something to say.

A woman in Montreal, Canada was curious. She wanted to know her people, where did she come from. She found on her father’s side Quakers in Canada and Old Americans of a Dutch persuasion in New York. There was an evil slave owner in the past but, really, what else is new in American history? Sometimes, evil is part of the human condition but so is goodness. Mom felt left out, so the curious Canadian woman began to research her Mom’s side of the family. It was hard as people kept secrets on her Mom’s side of the family. She traveled back in time to her grandparents and before she knew it, she discovered a black American, a military man of mystery and mystique.

This is the story of my Canadian cousin’s journey of self-discovery.

The black man was her maternal great great grandfather, his name Walter Wilson. And what a story he brought into the world. It was not clear whether he was born in 1861, 1863 or 1868, or some other date. He shared conflicting accounts of his birth place. Was he born in Albemarle County, Virginia, Cuba or, as noted in his 1952 obituary, West Virginia?

The Canadian woman was curious. She never knew she had a black ancestor. Come to find out her ancestor, Walter Wilson, served several years in the U.S. Buffalo Soldiers, 10th Troop U.S. Calvary. He could ride a horse and had battled Native Americans in Montana. Her eyes opened wider and wider.

At some point, Wilson crossed the border from Montana into Alberta Province, Canada and lived out a new life in a mining town of Stafford Village, Alberta. Only 900 or so people lived in Stafford. Wilson was the only black person in town. And he excelled in public service. Wilson became the Mayor of Stafford and took a leadership role in fighting for sewage services. He met and married a white woman in Winnipeg. Life was good for Wilson. He founded a Canadian family and was well-respected by townsfolk.

The Canadian woman felt frustration in her family history research. She ran into a brick wall before the 1890s. Where did Wilson really come from? Where was his American family? Did they remember him? Did they miss him? Why did Wilson claim he was born in Cuba? The Canadian woman from Montreal submitted her mother’s DNA and the DNA of other family members to Ancestry.com.

And one day, she found me, her distant cousin.

Awren and I just had the most splendid two hour conversation. Walter Wilson, her accomplished ancestor, was the half cousin more likely than not of my paternal great grandmother, Amy Wilson Brown. Awren and I never knew of each other until this week. She never knew of the proud tombstone for Amy Wilson Brown at our family church in Hickory Hill, Richmond, Virginia. Awren and I never saw each other until this morning. I said, hi, to my young cousin and her daughter wolfing down Easter egg chocolates. We must share a genetic love for chocolates.

Dear readers, I love mornings like this morning. There is divinity and goodness in the world after all.

Good Day!

Honorable Walter Wilson, Mayor of Stafford Village, Alberta Province, Canada

Troop H 10th U.S. Cav. Camp Wikoff, L.I October 5, ‘98

To the “Patriotic Colored Women” Brooklyn, N.Y.

Ladies:

Words cannot express our heartfelt thanks to you, for the compliments, you have bestowed upon us and we accept them with a feeling of deep gratitude.

The Colored Women throughout the Union have shown their appreciations of our efforts, as soldiers of the 10th U.S. in upholding and perpetuating the constitution of this glorious United States.

Since the time the regiment was organized, in 1867, we have always striven to do our best, and were the records of the regiment traced back to that memorial day, it will be found we have encountered as hard fights, as had in the late Cuban campaign. The time previous, we had no opportunity, to come before the public’s eye, consequently the honor and comment due us, we have never received. We are thankful though, that it has at least become known, that the soldiers of the “Black Race” can and will stand any endurance, that mortal could expect for their country, home, and loved ones.

In years gone by, during Indian Warfare, we never dreamed of being the talk of the Universe. Our records at that time, could only be found coursing, “through military channels.” No newspaper, or even family circles, (except where individuals were concerned,) could be heard to broach the subject of “The 10th Calvary’s fights.” We were fighting all this while, some, I may say, as dreadful as those experienced on the Island of Cuba.

It has been clearly shown to the nations at large that whether in heat or cold, diseased or healthy climate, home or abroad, and, in time of peace or war, we acted as only gentlemen and soldiers can act; and, though we have succeeded in passing many difficulties, lost as brave soldiers, as those who fell in Cuba, since the organizing of the regiment, which we regret have never been laid before public opinion, we are still among the foremost regiments of the United States Army, who can boast of having seen active service, and know to conduct themselves…

[To be continued tomorrow — Letter from Solider who Fought with Walter Wilson]