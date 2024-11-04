My Mom showed me a picture of her mother. I gazed upon this young mother captured for all time in a black and white picture from long ago. She was seated in a chair with her standing brother, clearly of mixed race, styling with a country hat and silky hair. I couldn’t tell my grandmother’s skin color but she was probably almond or copper complexioned. I do remember she had a prominent, sharp nose with her hair tied up in a bun. I would later learn grandmother had blue eyes as did all of her brothers, handsome men made for Hollywood.

My grandmother was Eula Dodson Womack, a Dodson at birth. My Mom thought very highly of her Dodson uncles, men blessed with style and looks. Once I took a picture of grandmother’s brother, Charlie Dodson, to school to show off. Great Uncle Charlie was in his World War I uniform looking as dapper as dapper could be — dimples, a strong jaw, light-skinned, blue eyes, a Casanova smile lighting up a room sixty odd years later.

And then there was my Mom’s Mom’s Mom, Lucy McLaughlin (1868 - ). My Mom never mentioned the McLaughlin family name to me. She never mentioned her Mom’s Mom. It was as if the Dodson men overshadowed the McLaughlin line. I would later learn from a Dodson cousin a story of racial indignity that involved Lucy (or her sister) and her husband Phillip Dodson.

This story took place in the bad old days of the 1800s down by the Virginia/North Carolina state line. So, your expectations of racial dignity should be low.

"Aunt Lucy was a real light lady. All of the McLaughlins were light-skinned,” according to my Aunt Mabel. To appear light, bright and almost white created cognitive dissonance for some.

On one occasion, Phillip and Lucy traveled down by train to visit family in Georgia. The married couple returned to their Virginia home. On the way home in North Carolina, Phillip made the public mistake of kissing his wife on the train. A group of white men mistakenly believed Phillip Dodson was married to a white woman. This would not do.

The authorities arrested Philip for accused violation of miscegenation laws. Phillip and Lucy tried to explain that the white men were wrong. Lucy was black. The men did not believe the couple. Philip spent the night in jail.

The low down, nasty men decided upon a plan. If they examined Lucy and found her to be black, they would release Philip from jail and the couple could proceed on their way. What would you have done? The white men took Lucy to a room where she disrobed. The men examined Lucy’s private parts and concluded she was good to go! She was black after all!

Pretty shameful behavior.

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My Mom died knowing of my Mom, my Dodson grandmother. Mom must have known of her grandmother Lucy McLaughlin Dodson but I can remember no stories about Lucy from Mom.

When my Mom passed away, she understood herself as a black American. She was unaware of anything else in her maternal line. I know the rest of Mom’s maternal story and it is something else, quite remarkable.

The maternal line of my Mom did not begin with her Mom, Eula, or even Eula’s Mom, Lucy. Due to the magic of genetic genealogy, I have learned the rest of Mom’s story. Before Lucy McLaughlin Dodson, there was Ann McLaughlin. And before Ann, there was another mother. And another mother. And back another generation or so of mothers, there was a British slave ship on colonial shores in the New World. The key tracking device is a simple mutation in my Mom’s maternal haplogroup, L2a1. This mutation links Mothers and Daughters, Daughters and Mothers, in a straight maternal line through the ages.

So, before the British slave ship…well, I am going to let my distant distant cousin, Debra Katz, explain. Let’s travel back in time to around 2,500 years ago.

“Somewhere in North Africa, Egypt or the Levant, a baby girl is born with yet another mtDNA mutation…starting the haplogroup line known as L2a1.

Some of her tribes people intermarry with the newly formed Hebrew tribes in the Levant and become Hebrews/Jews.

Around 2,200 years ago

It is among this group of African Jews that our common ancestress was born! For fun I’m going to call her Sepharda Fulanivich—a name that hints at our group’s main strains.

Sepharda had no special mutation that would create a new haplogroup, but she was unique in the way we are all unique…and special because all our maternal lines would lead back to her.

Given how many of us have similar eye color, Sepharda may well have had green/blue eyes. This trait would have been recessive in her daughter descendants, dominated by their brown-eyed mates….

but always ready to appear again if and when a blue-eyed spouse came along.

Around 1900 years ago

One of Sepharda’s descendant daughters was part of a group of Jews who fled the Roman invasions of Judea and headed back into North Africa. They formed a tribe that came to known as the Fulani.

As they migrated across Egypt and North Africa, to North West Africa they first settled in the Morocco, Mauritania and Mali areas and over the next few centuries slowly spread throughout West Africa, converting to Islam, but retaining both the appearance and some traditional memories of their Hebrew origin in the Levant.

(Their DNA held the memory as well.)…

Around 300 years ago

This was a lousy time period for almost all of Sepharda’s descendants.

First, we go back to West Africa and find that some of her Fulani daughters are among the ones being captured by the British and sent to the Caribbean and the new colonies in America.

Indeed, because we know most of these enslaved daughters of Sepharda were sent to North Carolina originally, we can predict that their common ancestress lived when the trade to that area was peaking—1720 to 1760.”

My Mom passed away never knowing the rich and expansive history of her distant mothers.

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Did you know that my Mom’s African haplogroup L2a1 is the only (with one exception) African haplogroup found among Ashkenazi Jews? That my Mom had distant distant cousins among Roma gypsies in Slovakia, daughters in Belarus, Lithuania and Latvia?

Some might say to my Black American children, Oh, your life story began with Critical Race Theory in the 1980s. Oh, your family line began with the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s. That is your year zero. Or, some leftists might mislead my adult children about their genesis in the Slave Trade.

In point of fact, the truth is far more rich and expansive and abundant. My adult children have a human story that spans the globe from sharecroppers near the Virginia/North Carolina state line to a colonial slave in Virginia to the Fulani people in West Africa to a Jewish people on the move in North Africa (dang those Romans!) to a baby Jewish girl born in the Levant. Identity politics not only gets it wrong for my children. Identity politics gets it wrong for all of us humans.

Imagine if everyone learned their true genetic ancestry and embraced all of their deepest bloodlines. We would reach a place where we saw distant cousins in American Founding Fathers, distant distant cousins in the Fulani people across the Atlantic Ocean and a Founding Jewish Mother in the Levant.

To be human is to be curious about all of the remnants flowing through one’s veins. We may be Serbian but we share a common ancestor with an American native to Virginia. We may be a Roma gypsy in Slovakia but our common ancestry echoes in the red dirt of Southside Virginia. I may not have known anyone who was Jewish until my Harvard admissions interview in high school but, all the while, a Jewish mother gave rise to my Mom and her distant mothers.

Conclusion: We were not meant to live in racial boxes. Our destiny is to engage the larger world and discover our mother’s distant mothers, our father’s distant fathers. Those who would label people as marginalized and oppressed based on skin color alone are woefully blind to the broad expanse of the human story. As I mentioned before, some see a black American and they think descendant of slavery. Does it ever occur to some that, before American slavery, there was 2,000 years of human history?

We are all cousins because we are all humans.

My Distant Distant Cousins from Eastern Europe — Ashkenazi Jews