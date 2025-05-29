https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Pqqth3kAt5CBO3_k26IUh97prAzIbjbz/view

I don’t want to overstate the matter. My older son and namesake addressed the Black Students Union (BSU) graduation ceremony at the Bishop’s School yesterday. As a parent who stands between two generations, I watched my son’s easy manner with the crowd, his shared investment in building black community. Something must have jumped a generation/smile. My son is more like my Dad in this regard than I am. Nonetheless, I was proud to hear my son speak of his pilgrim’s progress through high school, college and business school. He has the touch. He knows himself. He is curious and of the larger world.

As a young adult, he has grown into his authentic self. No Dad could be happier. I told my son after his address:

Me: Magnificent speech! So glad you spoke from your center, your super power in life. Very, very proud of you. Will share your speech with my Dad this weekend.

Older Son: Thank you Dad!!! Yes please share with him!

