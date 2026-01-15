Who Are My People? The Sound and the Fury Black Culture It is Your Duty to Live a Large Life A Beautiful Mind

I am not always successful in relaying the essence of my family. “Who are we? Where did we come from? What defines us beyond stereotype?” Is it because as a young kid uncles, aunts and cousins were not a skin color or ethnicity to me? That all of these amazing and dysfunctional people were a part of me, that they knew me before I knew myself and this thing we Americans obsess over, race? I look into their faces and eyes and smiles and see all that shaped me on Twyman Road.

I see my known world of love and affection in the 1960s.

I do not see oppression.