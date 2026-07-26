It is Sunday morning in San Diego. Let’s get into it.

“Why Can’t I Live My Life Without All the Things People Say” — Bobby Brown

Carmen Delgado, sexy though she may be, has unsubscribed from my lonely Substack. Why? I am not tribal enough in my writing. Dear Carmen, it is my prerogative! “No!” I don’t need permission to make my own decisions. Bye, Carmen.

Those who tormented the esteemed thinker and writer, Erec Smith, have received their karma. I do not know the details, so this is all second-hand. But those who suppress anyone’s prerogative to think should anticipate the universe will remember. That’s just me.

Do I write with a raised eyebrow sometimes about ideas and arguments? Well, yes I do. That’s what we do as thinking people, people committed to the cause against dogmas and slogan words. I don’t need permission. I make my own decisions.

It is my prerogative.