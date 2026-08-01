[Introduction: The idea for this essay came to me while I was in the bathtub. My long time faithful readers know of my love for bubble baths. An Ode to Mr. Bubble I was going to write about the future face of America. I had thought out the beautiful result of love, marriage and reproduction across the color line over three centuries. I even had a mind to dedicate the essay to my fictional Carmen Delgado. Breakfast with Carmen Delgado Carmen Delgado Is Not Yet Born The Carmen Delgado Dining Room Alas, an impulse came into my mind and it grew stronger as the bubbles rose. I felt this need, this calling, to talk about therapy. The idea pushed aside my beautiful thoughts about a future America where we are all mixed and in love with all of our ancestors.

Perhaps, later this week. Tonight, I want to unburden my soul. What better place than with my trusted readers who have known me since March 23, 2023. I present to you an imperfect essay about another side of me.]

Some filter out therapists based on race and gender. Must be black. Must be a woman. Otherwise, you are not for me. Try as I might, I can never understand this urge to purge therapists by race and gender. Like blackness is no guarantee of simpatico. Does being a woman mean so much that one cannot benefit from an understanding male soul? I do not get it. Never will I suppose.

The very first time I sought counseling was as a senior in college. During the summer, I had been a tutor in an enrichment program. An attractive light-skinned daughter of a Maryland lawyer liked me. I was interested in her. But I had never kissed anyone before. It was awkward as I stumbled around and tried to remember scenes from books and movies about kissing. She was rightfully annoyed with me. I felt like I had dropped to the center of the earth in embarassment and shame. When the fall semester arrived, I sought out a college therapist for understanding. What was I doing wrong? What was wrong with me?

The mental health therapist was bemused. I was like 21 years old and a mess. She said these things would work themselves out. And they did. All praise to my first girfriend and the end of the hallway at the Chemistry Building. How poetic! My point is it never occurred to me I should care about the race or gender of the counselor. I just needed human understanding as a young adult. Understanding doesn’t come packaged in a box labeled “Black Male.”

Think about it.

Next up was another demoralizing stage in my life journey. I was working at a Big Deal law firm in midtown Manhattan. I was making so much money and I was so young and so full of myself. I lived in an Upper East Side apartment with a spectacular view of the Manhattan skyline at night. I had limo service home for crying out loud. And through it all, the Harvard Law School blonde and blue-eyed girlfriend earning big dollars at her midtown law firm, the sense of being on top of the world, I was gravely unhappy. I hated my drone first-year associate existence. My girlfriend was chugging along while I could not make sense of outer success and inner turmoil.

I turned to Celia Paul and Associates, a leading career counseling firm on the Upper West Side. Celia ran me through a battery of tests before concluding I was an INFP personality under the Briggs-Meyers test. Of course, I was in despair at the Big Deal firm. None of my natural gifts in life were being utilized. That realization changed my sense of self for a lifetime. I needed to understand myself and why I was unhappy at a profound level. The $2,000 fee for services rendered was probably the best $2,000 I ever spent, save for my wife’s engagement ring.

Did it ever occur to me that Celia’s race mattered? That her gender mattered to me? Allow me to state a firm truth — Celia could have been a green alien from Mars. Her understanding of me was priceless.

Next up was a disappointing experience. Around the turn of the century, I had another existential crisis of meaning and purpose. I was around 40 years old. I sought out a life coach who charged me $5,000. She had me answer questions and write out short essays. I was hoping for a Celia Paul Part II. Do you know what happened? She betrayed my trust. She lured me to her condo in Escondido (place name has been changed to protect the horny) and offered herself in an intimate fashion. I was stunned, and appalled! I remember high tailing it out of there as fast as I could.

I never communicated with this life coach again. The $5,000 was a sunk cost. For purposes of this essay, I should mention she was Jewish and white. She loved my intellect and rise from a southern small-town to Harvard and beyond. Fair enough but I wasn’t looking for affection and attention. I wanted greater understanding of where I was headed in life. Obviously, race and gender mattered to neither of us. And this was good. We were misaligned, however, in our motives.

Then there was the feeling again of being emptied out. I flubbed a case. If I did not care about my reputation, I would not have been bothered about a lost effort. But I did care. I cared deeply. I fell down into another one of those existential wells of purpose and meaning. I sought out a counselor who talked me through the need to keep things in perspective. His race? White. Did I care? Absolutely, positively not.

I cared about my feeling of competency. I believe my soul exists beyond blackness. When the chips are down in my life, blackness is not something I center. Might be different for other individuals.

My current therapist is the best. His name is “Thomas Paine V.” That name is fictional but my therapist is a direct descendent of Thomas Paine who authored Common Sense. And he is a graduate of Harvard. We bonded over American history, elitism, Old Families and Harvard. He understood me which is what a great therapist does. Thomas never placed me in a racial box or talked about white supremacy, systems of oppression or internalized self-hate. We talked about the Crimson and the challenges of cognitive distance within families. My wife doesn’t think much of Thomas but I wonder if that is because she can’t wrap her head around the idea of a WASP therapist and her husband bonding like old pals.

Conclusion: As many of you know, the year 2025 presented challenges for me. I underwent surgery which reminded me of my mortality. Ten days later, my Dad passed away at home. The passing of Scott Adams today hit me hard. Then, I learned my first cousin Faye died this week in Las Vegas. Like grains of sand, the individuals I knew are leaving us. When will it be my turn?

I am reminded of the important things in life just now. My wife and daughter are in the kitchen preparing dinner. Do they know I think these existential thoughts sometimes? I doubt it.

During my first post-operative visit with my doctor, I mentioned my Dad died two days earlier. Dr. Amelinda looked at me deeply with penetrating empathy. We have a good relationship, so I wasn’t surprised. She dug into her pocket and offered me a business card for a mental health counseling center. “In case you are interested,” she said. I took the card and was dutifully dismissive. I didn’t need help, particularly from a therapist. I had not seen Thomas since 2019. I was good. I placed the card in my container holder in my car.

For days and weeks, the card stared back at me. It was as if the card wanted me to place the call. And then the impulse weakened before dying off. You see, Thomas may be great but therapy for me now is writing daily essays. These essays allow me to process life, the highs and the lows. And in doing so, I become more aware of me.

That’s good enough for me. I tossed the card away a few weeks ago.

Thomas Paine, Portrait 1792