[Introduction: I noticed a hipster couple in my old neighborhood. They looked like beatniks from the 1950s, too cool for school. She resembled a Greek Godness with faint black braids. He, oh too bothered for a pedestrian shirt. Just styling a white undershirt that must have cost a fortune. They surveyed the coffee shop with reserve and aloofness. They say aloofness is alluring. Maybe, I say that. I felt honored to be in their refined and sophisticated presence. Age — mid twenties. Self esteem — off the charts. And did I detect a slight european accent in her voice?

They were the center of the universe in my old neighborhood coffee shop. I felt an urge to snap their picture for this essay but I felt unworthy in the moment, the honesty was too much. Their finely calibrated coffee orders arrived and they stepped outside to more private seating.]

Notice how I observed this scene from the human condition. I reached for words of description that came from within. I did not filter my description through a lens of dogma and slogan words. You know the slogan words — white privilege, white supremacy, systemic racism, institutional racism, microaggressions. I was the only black person (albeit retired from Blackness) within sight. I was not conscious of being of the black experience in the moment. After 64 years of life in the larger world, my neural pathways were not aligned in black consciousness of a human moment. I only thought of blackness hours later this evening.

Thus is my qualia, the hard problem of black consciousness. See The Burbank Happening and Other Signs of Intelligent Life

My dear friend, Diana, is so concerned about the words young children are exposed to in books and the classroom. I could not agree more and I fear we are letting young black children and teenagers become captives of weak neural architecture. Allow me to explain with a thought experiment. Before I begin, let me frame this discussion with a caveat. Dumb luck and happenstance exposed me to words of enterprise and internal locus of control from an early age. I never thought of being black growing up, except when I encountered a few prejudiced white students or when my Dad favored Howard Law School over Harvard Law School. My Mom (and Uncle James Scott and Grandma) curated my language eco-system so that blackness, if it became a conscious concern, was defined by black lawyers and doctors and real estate entrepreneurs and Black Enterprise Magazine. Not Jack and Jill and Alpha Phi Alpha and the Boule but State Senator Doug Wilder, Richmond Mayor Henry L. Marsh III, Doctor Frank Royal, Cousin and Lawyer Ralph Page, and the Mimms Funeral Home. Those words of internal locus of control over the years shaped the inner architecture of my neural pathways.

This is why I can write to you free of dogmas and slogan words. This is why I can write about an encounter in my old neighborhood coffee shop and see humanity, not Blackness as Oppression. Nothing else matters.

Creation of a Neural Architecture

Let’s try a thought experiment.

Suppose a young American black child from the age of two to the age of eighteen is exposed to the word “freedom” ten times more than the word “oppression?” Will the exposure to “freedom” by a factor of 10x over the word “oppression” be reflected in one’s neural architecture? The available evidence and studies suggest the answer is, “yes.”

The literature on neuroplasticity which my friend Diana knows like the back of her hand tells us what should be common sense. Words physically shape the brain. Doesn’t matter if the words are spoken, written, heard or thought. The neural pathways are curated through repeated exposure.

Here is how it works and please forgive me, Diana, for my rough layperson’s take.

Each time you encounter a word in your life, specific neural networks are activated. They come alive. Repeated exposure over and over strengthens the connections with the synaptic connections. It is like practicing your scales on the piano or lifting weights each day or walking 10,000 steps five times a week like clockwork. The connections get stronger and stronger.

If our hypothetical black American child is hearing from Mom, Dad, Grandma, Grand dad, uncles and aunts and cousins this word “freedom” all the time, his mind becomes chiseled. The neural networks associated with “freedom” become more sturdy and enduring and solid. The word “freedom” becomes easily retrievable in the child’s memory. Think how easily my memories of Black Enterprise Magazine from the 1970s come to mind. Emotions and memories associated with the word “freedom” are associated in the young child’s mind. It is all good as the child’s conception of “freedom” becomes richer, deeper and more abundant.

Pretty soon and by the time the child is a teenager, his neural architecture is well integrated across many dimensions with freedom. There are more pathways connecting to more brain regions (emotional centers, memory systems, motor planning areas, etc.). “Similarly, your ‘conceptual expertise’—which ideas you think about most—reshapes your brain’s semantic networks.”

Research suggests the prime age for neural wiring is childhood and adolescence. A wonderful opportunity for creation of neural architecture invested in freedom over a lifetime due to the wonders of neuroplasticity. Such a teenager is more likely to derive aspiration from frontier artificial intelligence entrepreneurs and cutting-edge venture capitalists than activists rooted in “oppression.” These are neurobiological strategies for changing the minds of little black American children. “Changing the language changes the brain changes the thinking changes the behavior changes the outcomes.”

As they say, follow the yellow brick road. I would love to compare neurological scans of black American children exposed to 10x words of freedom over oppression versus neurological scans of black American children exposed to 10x words of oppression over freedom. Have we rewired the neural architecture of young black American children with constant words of oppression?

Practical Implications.

The absolute worst way to harm young black American children is to immerse young minds in passive and external locus of control mindsets like Blackness is Oppression. Nothing else matters. Imagine how many times young black American children are exposed by teachers, adminstrators, community leaders, parents, cousins and peer groups to “oppression” as a way of being in the world.

Those neural pathways are shot through and rotten. It is a crying shame.

Let’s stop using the word “oppression” in the presence of any black American child whose neural pathways are forming. Let’s stop using passive words of external locus of control like The White Man Won’t Let Me or You’re Acting White or White Privilege. Keep these words from developing minds. Instead, use the words “freedom,” “enterprise,” and “doctors, lawyers and entrepreneurs” at every opportunity. Tone down the hyberbolic references to lingering effects of American slavery. See Slavery Blockers.

Tell epic stories of pioneer black lawyers to the young. Wire the neural pathways of the young in the direction of my youth. No more stories of he called me a bad name on the playground or her dad wouldn’t allow his daughter to date me or the lingering effects of American slavery hold me down today. We should not pass down these words of victimhood and poison to developing young minds.

Use words with the young like “What could you try?” Be forward looking with young minds, not backwards leaning into slavery from the 1700s. I was truly blessed to have came of age in a black American family that used 100% positive words with the young like freedom, opportunity, ambition, high aim, and enterprise.

Turn off negative social media consumption. These firms don’t care about the precious neural pathways of your young babies. Anti-racist baby, indeed! Home school if necessary. Model positive words in the home at all times. Applaud those who excel in the larger world. Release the grip of those who harm the developing neural pathways of your young children and teenagers.

The Long Game

Even if young developing minds were exposed to 100% positive words, change would not happen over night. It would take weeks, months and years for us to see structural changes in brain imaging of black American children and teenagers. The wait would be worth it. We would be using our words to create a healthier cognitive fingerprint.

Isn’t it strange that black Virginians born in the 1920s and 1930s sheltered young minds from disempowering words and dogmas? I would wager a candy bar that a neurological scan of my uncles and aunts from the 1960s would be healthier than the neural pathways of young black American children exposed to a constant refrain of oppression words today. Words like white privilege, white supremacy, systemic racism, institutional racism and lingering effects of Ameriacan slavery. See generally Racism Does Not Exist, There Is No Such Thing As White Privilege and No White Supremacist.

What do you think?

Conclusion: "The brain you have tomorrow is partly shaped by the words you use today.” We have lost this wisdom about the brain in the modern era. Tis’ a pity.

I leave you with an image of another Christmas tree. The holiday season is upon us all.

One Christmas Tree Among Many in America’s Finest City