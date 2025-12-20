During a recent birthday gathering, the activist vibe was high. A family member excitedly shared a charming video. People oohed and aahed at the images.

The family member was sharing how a pre-school in New Haven trains two-year-olds in chanting songs of resistance. I viewed the images on a cell phone. I saw the cutest two-year-old toddling around and singing off key…"The people united will never be defeated!" "The people united will never be defeated!" All those assembled at the dinner table were smitten with the activist in a diaper.

For context and background, the pre-school believes in social justice and activism for two-year-olds. The two-year-old’s father is a faithful reader of Anti Racist Baby.

The following is Wikipedia’s take on the chanted slogan:

"The people united will never be defeated" is a Chilean protest song, whose music was composed by Sergio Ortega Alvarado and the text written in conjunction with the Quilapayún band. Together with the song "Venceremos", also by Ortega, it is one of the most successful songs of the Nueva canción chilena (New Chilean Song) movement. The theme has a marching rhythm, highlighting its chorus, which is a shout or slogan with only percussion. The song has been used in various protests around the world, most of which have no direct connection to the Chilean coup or Latin America.”See The People United Will Never Be Defeated.

How do you feel about this pre-school training in activism? Does it sit well with you? Does the race and social class of the parents matter? Why or why not?