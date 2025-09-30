After completing Washington: A Life by Ron Chernow, next up on my reading list is Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI by Yuval Noah Harari. Nexus was a Father’s Day present from my younger son. My younger son knew I am deeply intrigued by artificial intelligence (AI). What better gift for Dad than a book connecting the idea of information from the age of Neanderthals to the rise of Claude and Open AI? I am a storyteller, a kindred spirit of historian and author Yuval Noah Harari.

Yuval Harari is a great writer with a smooth touch. He has a gift for readable prose accessible to the common man. One of my favorite quotes thus far in Nexus is this insight into the mind of Americans and Soviets: “Americans grow up with the idea that questions lead to answers…But Soviet citizens grew up with the idea that questions lead to trouble.” p. 178

The love of questions is the hallmark of a free society. Creative expression for me is a fundamental right. We do not want to be Soviets who fear asking questions. Therein lies the way to dystopia. Oh Harvard Life Could Be Different I am reminded of a wonderful podcast I viewed today. The podcast host was Sinead Bovell, a native of Canada. She is a former management consultant and current futurist. Notice her mantra for life. What do you see on her cue cards? What do you see on her guest microphone? Bovell may be native to Canada but her love for questions is uber American. Let’s keep it that way.

“I’ve Got Questions” and Good evening!