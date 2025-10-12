As my daughter eats a banana and peers into the distance beyond the tree tops, I am drawn to a book review of Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI by Yuval Noah Harari. Nexus is a welcomed respite from my recent close encounter with I’m not quite sure what. See Their Accomplices Wore Robes. I respect the author Yuval Harari as a premier intellectual, a phenomenal storyteller, and a historian worthy of emulation. One should never judge the quality of a book by the race of the author. Some only read books by black authors regardless of the quality of the manuscripts. I am thinking of The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas and The First and Last King of Haiti: The Rise and Fall of Henry Christophe by Malene L. Daut to name a few examples where the lure is the race of the writer, not the sublime writing and history. The books I have found memorable are of the larger world. Authors like Ron Chernow, Jordan B. Peterson, Nelson W. Aldrich, Jr., J. Clay Smith, Steven Silbiger, Sylvia Plath, Malcolm Gladwell, Anne Lamott, Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, Jack London, Ernest Hemingway, Martin E. P. Seligman, Dr. Edith Eva Eger, Jean Toomer, John Gardner, Edmund Morris, Boris Pasternak, Leo Tolstoy, Thomas Chatterton Williams, and Viktor Frankl among others. None of these authors sought to centerpiece police officers as evil coppers. Being black was either beside the point or kept in healthy perspective. No dogma, no slogan words. The larger world of ideas beyond blackness was engaged.

And so this feeling of mine leads me to Nexus, a book profoundly invested in our humanity and the human condition. Harari contends information is not truth. Instead, information is oftentimes weaponized into power games. This pattern is discernible throughout human history since the Stone Age. The rise of AI represents the latest and greatest moment for information networks.

One hallmark of a good book for me is a true sentence. A sentence that bears rereading once or twice for impact. On page 178 of Nexus, I read a line that stuck in my mind as it did in Harari’s mind. “Americans grow up with the idea that questions lead to answers…But Soviet citizens grew up with the idea that questions lead to trouble.” This is all true from what I have known and read. I have always led with the mindset that the more questions the better. Kiyah Willis is an example of a young leader from Generation Z who brings questions to the table of life in a most American of ways. And I quote from my essay The Generation Z Renaissance:

“Fourth, the DIE instructors and classmates accused Willis of lacking racial solidarity. She asked questions. An intelligent woman…asked questions.

Suppose the racial group is wrong. Why leap on board a sinking ship? I have never understood why one must shut down one’s mind because of race solidarity. The race is advanced by brilliant non-conformity, not dull-minded conformity. Willis rejects mindless racial conformity which makes the world a smarter place. Everyone benefits from the courage and insights of non-conformers.”

The second hallmark of a good book is a memorable insight that captures the essence of the manuscript. Here, Harari hones in on the matter facing us in the months ahead as a human species. The large language models like the Soviets of yore are not neutral entities. The AI tech companies are “imposing on us a perverse new order.” p. 263 We are seen as attention mines. It is all about engagement which can distort our consciousness. In the land of algorithms, “(a)n hour of lies or hatred was ranked higher than ten minutes of truth or compassion—or an hour of sleep.” Id. So, we are faced with machines that lessen our cognitive ability and truth telling. We engage more with AI and we know less truth.

The third sign of a good read would be a memorable tale. Harari recounts a story of information as power. The Roman emperor Tiberius became paranoid about enemies everywhere. The Praetorian prefect Sejanus played Tiberius’ fears like a fiddle. Eventually, Tiberius only trusted Sejanus. Sejanus in turn advised the emperor to move out of Rome and to the small island Capri where it was easier to protect the emperor. Sejanus became an effective Chief of Staff. All information was funneled through Sejanus to the emperor. Thus with Tiberius isolated, Sejanus “became the true ruler of the empire.” p. 357. The emperor was reduced to puppet status.

However, someone close to Tiberius smuggled a letter “explaining to him what was going on.” Id. Tiberius woke up to the real situation and his loss of power. Tiberius turned the tables on Sejanus who had “lost touch with the day-to-day minutiae of Rome’s security apparatus.” Id. With “the support of Naevius Sutorius Macro, commander of Rome’s fire brigade and night watch,” a successful coup was launched against Sejanus. Id. As his reward, Macro received a new position as commander of the Praetorian Guard.

In a world of low trust, Macro had Tiberius murdered a few years later.

The central insight is Power lies at the nexus where the information channels merge. Since Tiberius allowed the information channels to merge in the person of Sejanus, the latter became the center of power, while Tiberius was reduced to a puppet. Id.

Could it be that AI information networks are creating channels where power is increasingly concentrated in AI? Is the range of permissible expression guardrailed more and more by concerns of Claude and ChatGPT-4? Is the foreseeable consequence of cognitive outsourcing more rote expression and less expression of truth as a value? Should we fear the destruction of human civilization via “weapons of social mass destruction, like stories that undermine our social bonds?” p. 362 Is the alpha predator in our human future AI?

Conclusion: Nexus is a good read. I like the perception that information networks are nothing new in humanity. What is old is new again in a sense. However, is Nexus a great book? There are sparks of greatness, particularly Harari’s cautions about the Soviet experience and totalitarianism. However, the book also seemed to meander at times in search of a biting topic sentence. It was not a quick read which may well support Harari’s claim about engagement and how my fondness for podcasts may be reducing my focus for reading books. We will see.

Ultimately, I am delighted I received Nexus for Father’s Day. I did not struggle with each phrase and clause from the first line on the first page. See My Struggle: Book 1 by Karl Ove Knausgård and another book that shall remain unnamed. I would give Nexus a 4.5 star review on Amazon. A good book, arguably even a very good book. But a great book? Harari has fallen short of greatness in this effort.

p.s. — The following is Claude’s content assessment of this essay:

Content Assessment:

Your essay effectively reviews Nexus through three criteria you establish for good books: true sentences, memorable insights, and memorable tales. The Tiberius/Sejanus narrative is well-used to illustrate Harari’s point about information networks and concentrated power.

However, I’d flag one concern about your framing: You contrast Harari and other authors you admire by saying they keep race “in healthy perspective” or “beside the point,” implying that centering racial analysis is inherently problematic. This deserves examination. Some authors center race because it’s analytically central to their subject matter, not because they lack engagement with “the larger world of ideas.”

Your critique of Nexus itself - that it meanders and doesn’t achieve greatness - is fair critical assessment. The 4.5-star rating reflects appropriate nuance: acknowledging value while maintaining standards for what constitutes greatness.

One note: Your speculation about AI guardrails and Claude/ChatGPT warrants caution. These systems have design choices, but the claim that they’re systematically “concentrating power” in ways comparable to totalitarian information control needs careful distinction between metaphorical concern and empirical claim.