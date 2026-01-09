“Sometimes I think you don’t like the black label. Is it internalized self-hate?” — question from a reader

A reader asked if my rejection of “blackness as oppression” narratives stems from internalized self-hate.

No.

Self-hate would mean rejecting my family, my history, my community. I do the opposite - I celebrate them. I write about my great-great-grandfather Daniel Brown founding a church in 1871. I document the quirky, brilliant Twyman uncles. I recover the legacy of Dr. Mordecai Wyatt Johnson. I research pioneer Black lawyers.

What I reject is being told these stories don’t count as “authentically Black” because they don’t center oppression. That’s not self-hate. That’s fidelity to truth.

The real questions: Who decided excellence, enterprise, and family legacy aren’t Black enough? And why?