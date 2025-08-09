“She has never heard the word ‘No’” — anonymous observer of the human condition

If there are over 40 million black Americans, there are over 40 million stories, experiences and perspectives. I know the media loves to fill your news feed with antics of black people attacking white people in Cincinnati, of black teenagers carjacking a white girlfriend and assaulting “Big Balls” in Dupont Circle, Washington, D.C. at 3:00 a.m., of Substack essays about low IQ black people and all the rest.

Would you believe me if I told you there is another world, a real world, populated by young adults like “Shelby”? Why would an anonymous observer surmise Shelby has never heard the word “No”? Could it be because Shelby inhabits a reclusive, secretive, intimate world of Old Black Money?

No Money

Most Black Americans are No Money. I define No Money as anyone whose net worth is $250,000 or less. There is no shame in being No Money. I believe it is a noble slice of the human condition. I knew the joys of bagging groceries at Ukrop’s Supermarket under the hot summer sun. I knew the thrill of working two jobs from June to August to pay for college. Thank you very much Work Study Program. I have lived on a dollar a day in 1988 while between two jobs in D.C. Much love out to my fellow No Money brothers and sisters.

If one is No Money and comes of the Black American experience as I did, it is easy to assume everyone inhabits the same space in life. This assumption would be wrong.

New Money

When I think of Black New Money, I think of athletes, celebrities, entertainers and to a lesser extent entrepreneurs. I do not think of civil servants, bureaucrats, law professors, teachers or ministers. Some do save and invest wisely and move from No Money to New Money in one lifetime. These are the real heroes of market life in my opinion. I know people who began life as arguably No Money. They invested wisely. They passed away at a ripe old age and left descendants with a will and an estate, not a bill. My Grandma’s Grandfather, Daniel Brown, comes to mind.

There remains the chill of No Money underneath the veneer of every New Money man and woman. One remembers what it felt like to go without. And one vows never to know those days again.

Old Money

Suppose one never went without? Suppose one never heard the word “No” in one’s life? Money was just there due to the foresight and acumen of a grandfather, a great grandfather. There are Black Americans who live these lives. I dated such a woman in law school. Her family had two summer places, one in Maryland and the other on Oak Bluffs. See the video above for a nice treatment of summer place culture. One doesn’t hear about these Black people on the nightly news or the Matt Walsh Show. These people of Old Money came into the world and Money was just there. Once again, view the great video at the top of this essay and imagine you were born into one of these families.

These are Old Money Black Americans.

Why does it matter if money was always just there since birth? It matters for several reasons. First, there is a disconnect between labor out and money in. One may work or one may not work. My Old Money girlfriend in law school never had to work a day in her life, if she chose not to. Nor did her children or grandchildren to be honest about life. The money will come in nonetheless, each month, each quarter. All praise to the trust. One feels adrift in the world of economic participants who must expend energy and talent to buy food, pay the rent, dine out. One doubles down on the secretive nature of one’s existence. The sense of isolation is acute since most fellow black Americans are No Money, let alone Old Money.

Second, one wants to love and be loved for one’s self. One aches to be loved for one’s creative passion, one’s angelic voice. And so one battles always the question how much, or how little, to reveal about this thing that is just there. There comes a point in every relationship when the big reveal is shared out of intimacy. Sometimes, there is a sudden revelation at grandfather’s home. Other times, there are drips and drabs uncovered during summer time walks in Central Park or by the Oak Bluffs beach or on Nob Hill in San Francisco. My grandfather owned property in such and such a place. It is a delicate thing to share if one’s love is No Money.

Third, if one’s love is No Money, one is caught in a bind. One wants to render the thing that is just there meaningless, irrelvant, immaterial. One tries to forget and not think about it. But what happens if one’s love wants to spend the break time in Brazil and one doesn’t have the money? One could hit up Mom and Dad for a credit card but then one feels guilty. And then one’s partner feels guilty for the unwelcomed power that Old Money brings to the table. The guilt pollutes the relationship. Or, one decides the couple will live on a budget because that is what regular people do…until one’s girlfriend insists upon staying at a plush bed and breakfast. She can cover it. And so she covers it and one feels smaller and poorer. When I dated my Old Money girlfriend, I knew that feeling of feeling less than. No one should feel less than in an equal relationship.

How Shelby is thrown into the world at birth has consequences her New Money grandfather could never have appreciated, or understood. He wanted to release his descendants from the rat race, and he succeeded. This tale is an undertold Black American story. No televised antics, no caricatured black criminals, just BLACK ENTERPRISE.

Fourth, the business remains in the background. Uncles and Aunts and Cousins are bound by this thing that is just there. It is a strange sensation as no one alive had a direct hand in bringing the business into existence. The business is on autopilot now, run by professional managers and executives. Descendants have the liberty of discovering themselves. They may succeed and they may fail. But I wonder at night if these blood relations feel they have been robbed of something vital, the necessity of earning one’s bread.

I wonder if the Obama daughters feel the same way sometimes.

Old Money families live quiet lives as most wouldn’t understand an inheritance as a crisis of meaning. And so they live comfortable lives and retreat to the summer place and ship off the children to the Ivy League. (I am not familiar with those who choose Morehouse and Spelman College.) I am sad to report drink has a certain appeal on winter nights.

Finally, the day comes when love arrives in the form of No Money, highly educated with great poise and a stunning smile but No Money nonetheless. And so the messy business of details like prenuptial agreements are discussed behind closed doors. And love is stripped of romance as Old Money preserves itself. Human emotion surrenders to the cold reality of capital preservation.

Trustee as Matchmaker? Not on your life, dear reader. Not in America.

Shelby has freedom and independence. Her life runs counter to the narrative Blackness Is Oppression. Nothing Else Matters. Shelby also fears a lover will love Shelby for material things, not for who Shelby is on the inside. Shelby could have chosen to keep her family’s situation secret but that is not the nature of an intimate, loving relationship. Lovers share which is part of the beauty of a relationship. One never worries about these inner torments if one is No Money. Trust me on this one.

Then again, attraction is a funny thing. Maybe, my wife was attracted to the handsome black man with the mustache from Harvard to balance out her Yale background. And maybe I was attracted to the alluring woman from Yale because Yale Law School rejected me. The grass is greener sort of thing. These are all crazy speculations and imagingings on my part as a car alarm sounds outside. Somehow, being drawn to someone because of what a boyfriend or girlfriend has worked for and earned in life is different from being defined by unearned privilege. Just a thought for me, an existential crisis of meaning for Old Money types.

This is a good description of life for an Old Money individual like Shelby:

Having money is being like a beautiful woman in a romantic novel: you are always wondering whether men are loving you for your body or your soul. You develop all sorts of finely tuned antennae that try to detect whether somebody is being nice to you because he really likes you…You look at people more suspiciously; you distrust warm gestures. You look for the little signals that show their real intentions.

I can truly say I like Shelby because of her quirky personality. Truer words were never written this lovely morning.

Like many of her peers in the Old Money class, having money just there has weakened Shelby’s personal powers. She doesn’t have to work but she chooses to work but will Shelby bring to the game of life the same hunger as No Money:

There’s nothing I really want, no thing. I just piss my money away. It would never occur to me, say, to save a little from my income one month, and then go out and buy something I really wanted the next month. Instead, I’ll spend six nights of the week in restaurants, spend maybe a thousand dollars, and then see a picture I like and not be able to afford it. — recollection of the late Hugh Jeremy Chisholm, graduate of St. Paul’s and Harvard

Conclusion: “A rich person doesn’t need to be a scrappy infighter…you don’t learn those skills in rich families.” — Old Money inheritor

To live her best life, Shelby could pretend that it never happened. She was never born into the Old Money class. She will still be loved if she lives as if she is No Money. And perhaps, falling for someone from No Money might be the absolute best way for Shelby to make sense of her life, and avoid the trap of a spoiled rich girl in America. As for being a Black American, Shelby is so far from the norm I suspect she will never feel at home in mainstream Black Culture and Consciousness.

And she will never be profiled on the Matt Walsh Show. Commentators prefer these stories of black people in living color:

Good day!