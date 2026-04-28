“Everything in this world has a nature.” — Tom Bilyeu

In support of my general thesis that Thomas Jefferson was of a non-conforming kind, I offer three examples. I have read through page 278 of Thomas Jefferson: The Art of Power by Jon Meacham. Notwithstanding Jefferson’s drive to assert leadership in the public square, I sense Jefferson’s true soul deviated from the norms of his times. These are cracks of lights amist conforming times.

Statute for Religious Freedom

Jefferson’s vision was of pursuit of the perfect. He wrote “about his state’s abysmal record on liberty of conscience.” (p. 122) “It was a crime in Virginia not to baptize infants in the Anglican church.” (ps. 122-123) The fidelity to the church was mandated which did not sit well with Jefferson. Jefferson was a believer in free conscience as a component of liberty. The church should not be in the business of appropriating the power of the state.

This stance stood Jefferson apart from the prevailing consensus of his fellow Virginians. So when “dissenters across Virginia petitioned the assembly for relief from legislated fealty to the Anglican Church in the autumn of 1772,” (p. 123) Jefferson chose the side of dissenters. Influential legislators, “zealous churchmen,” protected the status quo. Jefferson persisted and, over several years, succeeded in drafting the law for religious liberty in Virginia. “The Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom is a 1786 law written by Thomas Jefferson that ended the Church of England’s official status in Virginia and guaranteed that no person could be compelled to support or participate in any religious practice.”

This was a major accomplishment for Jefferson as a lover of conscience and protector of non-conformity. Of all his accomplishments in life, he chose three contributions of his lifetime for inscription on his tombstone, one being the Statute for Religious Freedom.

Emancipation and Deportation

The non-conformer in Jefferson was never at peace with slavery in Virginia. I know this argument is a bold one to make. Of course, Jefferson was a major slave holder. He benefitted from slave labor. His political ambitions would trump his non-conformity over a lifetime. However, there is a moment when the non-conformist in Jefferson tried to break through the concrete of conformity in the Old Dominion.

As a member of the Virginia General Assembly after the Declaration of Independence, Jefferson again felt urges of non-conformity in his soul. Jefferson proposed emancipation across the board for slaves born after a certain date coupled with deportation. It was not an Adams move who arguably emancipated 5,000 slaves with his words in the 1780 Massachusetts state constitution. The Great Emancipator Jefferson was proposing a state law linked with removal of freedmen from the state. Jefferson was aiming to emancipate 200,000 to 300,000 slaves in one fell swoop. Slaves made up 41% of the population in Virginia compared to 2% of the population in Massachusetts.

So does the emancipation of 5,000 or 200,000-300,000 slaves strike the greater blow for freedom? Of course, deportation was odious which sadly speaks to Jefferson’s inability to imagine free whites and free blacks living together in peace and harmony.

What happened to Jefferson’s emancipation scheme in the Virginia legislature? Virginians were not ready in the late 1700s for general emancipation. As Jefferson wrote, “It was found that the public mind would not yet bear the proposition [of emancipation and deportation], not will it bear it even at this day.” (p. 124)

Ban Slavery in the Northwest Ordinance

I know it goes against the grain today in the Academy and the chattering class. We have lost sight of the true non-conformism within the soul of the Man from Monticello. On the issue of slavery, Jefferson would not let it go. He was not Adams but Adams was operating on Massachusetts soil. Jefferson was a slave holder native to Virginia.

“On Monday, March 1, 1784, Congress accepted the Virginia cession of territory northwest of the Ohio River, the culmination of several years of negotiations and clashing interests.” (p. 173) Jefferson had a vision for the Northwest Ordinance and it was not slavery. Jefferson himself drafted a version of the Ordinance of 1784 that “banned the expansion of slavery into the new territories.” (p. 173) Jefferson so close to abolition of slavery in the new territories. He lost by one vote in Congress. So close and yet so far.

Looking back on the vagaries of history, Jefferson would write “Thus we see the fate of millions unborn hanging on the tongue of one man, and heaven was silent in that awful moment.” (p. 173)

Conclusion: I know young black writers who cut the Man from Monticello no slack at all. And this is a pity. The world is never black or white, despite your college and graduate school education. The real world is nuanced and complex, shades of gray. All things considered, Jefferson reached the outer limits of non-conformity in his native state. To quote the late Justice Thurgood Marshall upon his retirement conference, “he did the best he could with what he had” in his place and time. Those words apply as well to Thomas Jefferson.

Good morning!