Dear Readers,

My reading list is always a work in progress. I complete one book and it feels like two more replace the one read book. Right now, I am on page 160 of the 208-page Notes to John by Joan Didion. Didion has all of the right stuff for a writer to be admired. She is anxious, highly sensitive and hyper observant. Alas, I am not sure Notes to John reflects Didion at her best. The book comes across as an accidental publication, a disjointed series of confidential notes from sessions with her psychiatrist. I am eager to review for you all down the road.

Next up on my reading list is Buckley: The Life and the Revolution that Changed America by Sam Tanenhaus. The book came well recommended in a book review I read. I love massive tomes about larger than life people. William F. Buckley, Jr. appeals to me as a stellar intellectual and writer, a graduate of Yale from Sharon, Connecticut, who found himself a Catholic minority among the world of WASPs at his New England boarding school, Millbrook. I am on page 152 of the massive 868-page book. A biographical feast awaits me.

Finally, Marcel Proust’s In Search of Lost Time is on my bucket list. I have Volume 1 Swann’s Way on my night stand underneath Notes to John and Buckley. I may not begin Swann’s Way until this summer. Swann’s Way is 444 pages long. The entire novel is seven volumes or about a total of 4,215 pages long. “It holds the Guinness World Record for longest novel.” I should be a changed man once I complete this seven-volume beast.

