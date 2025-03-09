Within the past forty-eight hours, an entrepreneur in China released the first autonomous Artificial Intelligence (AI) agent! The groundbreaking AI agent is called Manus. Manus has gone viral in China overnight. Manus surpasses Deep Seek and Deep Research on certain benchmark dimensions. It is like one stop shopping. Retain Manus and one can screen resumes, search neighborhoods in New York City for low crime stats and quality private schools, and obtain comprehensive stock market analysis within seconds. It is open source, dear readers, open source. What is Manus? The World’s First Fully Autonomous AI Agent

If I were presenting before a Jack and Jill Teen Conference this year, I would not lecture about economic boycotts or social justice. The sons and daughters of doctors and lawyers, dentists and entrepreneurs, need to hear the facts of life going forward into the year 2030 and beyond. I would pause for dramatic effect as the teenagers would be expecting standard dogma and slogan words. You are entering a world your parents and grandparents never knew. Release yourself from the expectations of activist grandmas and great uncles. You need new programming for your new world. In your future, personal individuals matter more than big companies and racial groups. I urge you to avoid boring people and low caliber people. The clock is ticking as AI speeds up along an exponential curve. (pause) You must search for extraordinary people. Think of yourself not as a worker, a doctor or lawyer or finance professional, but as a start up versed in a wide range of areas. You are entering an Age of Discovery. Seek out others living along the frontier in genetics, physics and AI.

It is your destiny to live the life of a pioneer. Embrace your destiny!

You are the creator, of your own existence.

The following is another example of the power of AI today. Once again, two non-human podcasters discuss one of my books, On the Road to Oak Lawn: Truth, Reconciliation and the Twymans (self-published). The platform is Google NotebookLM.

Enjoy and Good Morning!

https://notebooklm.google.com/notebook/85ac8d49-fa5e-4ccd-bb24-1546f4bfd025/audio