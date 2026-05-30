Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

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Kayleen A Smith's avatar
Kayleen A Smith
7h

I love that you are going to put a story here once a week!

I enjoy all your words and will enjoy being able to digest them just once a week quite delightful!

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Abigail Joy Starke's avatar
Abigail Joy Starke
15h

Please take care of yourself!

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