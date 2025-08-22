[Introduction: It is always interesting to me when some associate blackness with welfare. I picked up on this short-hand association between blackness and welfare in junior high school. Some of my conservative, suburban classmates were quick to link blackness and welfare in the same sentence. The Struggles of Welfare Mothers I did not do so as my universe was better characterized by a vibe of self-reliance, middle-class striving, black flight to the suburbs, two-parent households and Black Enterprise. One sees this continued association of welfare and blackness to this day among some writers, intellectuals, scholars, commentators and professors.

If there are over 40 million black American stories, experiences and perspectives, doesn’t it seem deflating to come across these lazy associations between welfare and blackness? Some black Americans may be on welfare but most are not. I guess it depends upon one’s perspective and how one was introduced to blackness in life. For some, your introduction to Black Americans was through media coverage of welfare drama. “Welfare Over Fathers: A 1967 Documentary.” I am not trying to change your point of view.

However, let us think about a simple question. Why do some think of blackness in the same sentence as welfare while others think of blackness in the same mental space as, say, a black judge? In my office, I have a wonderful black and white picture circa 1952 of Thurgood Marshall. 1952 was prime time for black lawyers like Marshall, Spottswood William Robinson III, William Thaddeus Coleman Jr., Oliver White Hill Sr., Constance Baker Motley and other attorneys in the litigation game of their lives against segregation. I think of their hearts and souls when I think of black people, when I honor black people. My mind does not go to black people on welfare.]

I am attracted to black lawyers of accomplishment. They are in my heart and my soul. Allow me to share with you the story of one man, one judge, who causes my heart to beat faster about the possible in our American story.

Judge Robert Bernard Watts, Sr. (1922 - 1998)

I was watching a video on You Tube about dead beat dads and child support. The video was from the 1970s and it was amazing to me how men would play all sorts of games to not pay child support. The mothers were torn as they could pursue the matter in the courts resulting in garnished wages or a man in jail. A centerpiece of the video was a matter-of-fact discourse by a judge who heard these matters in court. I loved the judge’s common sense but what really intrigued me was the decade, the 1970s. The judge was black, obviously esteeemed and distinguished, and there was no mention of his race by the narrator or the judge. It was as if the judge had borrowed my color consciousness switch setting. Switch turned off.

I was intrigued. I wanted to know more about this judge holding forth in the 1970s. This is what I found out.

Born in Baltimore, Maryland in 1922 during the nadir of race relations, Watts graduated from Morgan State College in 1943. Guess who else graduated from Morgan State College? Earl B. Graves, Sr. with a degree in economics in 1958. (For those who love trivia, my Grandmother-in-Law contributed to his scholarship so that Graves could attend college/small world.)

Robert B. Watts attended the law school at the University of Maryland where he served on the law review. This honor meant Watts was likely in the top 5% of his law school class based on grades. He graduated in 1949 and, before the year was up, he founded the first black law firm in Baltimore, Brown, Allen and Watts. His talents brought him to the attention of the movers and shakers in state politics. In 1960, Watts became the first black judge appointed to the Municipal Court in Baltimore. He was later selected for a judgeship on the Circuit Court of Baltimore City in 1968.

Watts was a dynamo in local Baltimore. When not adjudicating cases on the bench, Watts was serving as an adjunct professor law at the University of Maryland Law School. And imagine this? He managed to serve on fourteen different boards while on the bench. His board memberships included Bon Secours Hospital, Prisoners Aid Association of Maryland, North Charles General Hospital where he was President of the Board, Board of Trustees for State Colleges and the Family and Children's Society. the Harriet Lane-Johns Hopkins Hospital; the Dismas House; CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocacy) Program; St. Mary's College, Boys and Girls Clubs; Lilie Carroll Jackson Museum; the Food Bank and the War Memorial Commission.

I would be remiss if I did not mention Watts belonged to the prestigious fraternity Alpha Phi Alpha.

That is a life lived full measure.

What I found fascinating was his recollections of Charles H. Houston, the architect behind the Brown litigation strategy. Watts praised Houston and Marshall for their legal brilliance. Watts worked with Houston on two cases and learned alot about being a lawyer. Watts worked with Marshall, a fellow native of Baltimore, for 15 years. Watts’ career led him to a civil rights practice. In the 1950s, he did all of the things one would expect as a local young man made good. His practice included police brutality and business matters unwanted by white lawyers.

After his retirement, Watts joined a local Baltimore law firm “Russell and Thompson, P.A. On October 1, 1986, the firm merged with Piper and Marbury, where he was appointed Of Counsel.”

Watts came from a family. His family had been in Baltimore for three generations. He graduated from Morgan State College. And as a college student, he formed a group of students to protest racial segregation which later led to his service with the youth chapter of the Baltimore NAACP. The best way to conclude this essay is with a picture of Watts surrounded by family.

Judge Robert B. Watts, Sr. and Family

Conclusion: This essay is a counterweight to the easy association of Blackness in America with welfare. Welfare is the opposite of self-reliance. Welfare can be the opposite of a stable two-parent home. As you think about black indivduals in the U.S., try to avoid the despondent images. They will creep into your mind and not let go. Imagine if the first thing we thought of when we thought of black people was Judge Robert B. Watts and his family.

The world would be a better place.

Good Evening!