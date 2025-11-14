I would like to thank all of my readers who have expressed their best wishes over the past ten days. Never did I anticipate writing would generate so many friends and well-wishers. It is with a fond heart that I say, thank you. It is a blessing to write free of domga and slogan words. You get to see into my humanity which connects us all. Since March 23, 2023, you have witnessed hundreds of dimensions to my life. There is more to my inner life than oppression. I state the obvious.

Because I am open to the larger world, I welcomed into my heart warm Canadian cousins. My life is richer as a result.

Because I am curious, I felt affinity for all of my Twyman cousins regardless of skin color. Words of comfort from Tammy Twyman made my day this evening.

Once upon a time, I fell in love for the first time with a southern belle from a distinguished Virginia family. Words of condolences from their family moved me to think back to the days when I was a young nobody mentored by a prominent black lawyer. I became smitten with an unforgettable brown skinned woman at the family law firm who introduced me to this mysterious thing called Jack and Jill.

Book recommendations and podcast suggestions have flowed like rain. I have an abundance of ideas to nourish my neural pathways. Thank you one and all.

Words from those who knew me in high school and junior high school have meant so much to me. Mary, here’s love out to you. And, Terry, you were my first best friend who mattered in the course of my life. Long-time friends who knew one before braces are always one’s best bet.

A Short Word on Jews as Villains.

I do not understand the visceral compulsion of some to villainize Jewish people. Last night, I reviewed a you tube video presentation by scholar Naya Lekht. Lekht talked about the virus of Jewish hatred over the centuries and how hatred metastasizes like a virus. My friend said the only vaccine is understanding history and human nature. I replied “and immunity to hate helps too.”

I live in the opposite space of Jews as villains. I have always felt affinity for Jews, particularly Jewish women native to the Soviet Union who immigrated to the West as my people. Doesn’t that sound strange? But I feel it. She’s Jewish. And I Want to Say the Right thing Right now, I am watching a podcast appearance by Katherine Brodsky, author of No Apologies. I love her thoughtfulness. She is both a people pleaser and a contrarian. My kind of person. I see Brodsky reach for deep insights in real time as her eyes look up to her right and to her left. That is the sign of an authentic thinker who has moved beyond dogma and slogan words. She has an intelligent sense of humor and perceives the world with exquisite nuance and complexity. I find myself riveted. How could anyone on planet earth hate this deep and curious mind because she is Jewish? These are afflictions of the human condition I do not understand. I could listen to Brodsky for hours. She is my people.

“Jewish Americans (especially Soviet Jews) — Whenever someone is treated poorly due to religion or ethnic group, I become you. You become my people. Before October 7, 2023, I felt this way as part of my innate nature and character. I feel even more strongly this way now in light of increased antisemitism. In an emotional podcast with Bari Weiss of The Free Press, Sheryl Sandberg shared her deepest fears. To be Jewish in a world gone mad. Sandberg turned to a friend and asked “Are you going to hide me?” I heard those words and thought, I will hide anyone because you are my people. Are you going to hide me?” — From my lonely Substack Essay Who Are My People?, June 21, 2024

I do not walk though this world all alone. There are kindred spirits like Katherine Brodsky out there. And the sadness dissipates for a while.

Desperado, why don’t you come to your senses? Come down from your fences, open the gate It may be rainin’, but there’s a rainbow above you You better let somebody love you (Let somebody love you) You better let somebody love you before it’s too late. —lyrics, Desperado by the Eagles