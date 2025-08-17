Honorable Walter Wilson

I had a wonderful family reunion with our Canadian cousins. What brought us all together across the U.S-Canadian border was a shared blood kinship with the Honorable Walter Wilson, a former Buffalo solider and mayor of Stafford Village, Alberta Province, Canada. One day, Arwen Fleming of Montreal reached out to me in San Diego with a question. Did I know about the earlier life of Wilson before he served as a Buffalo solider? What followed was a resonant harmony between two distant cousins driven by curiosity and love of family history.

Cousin Arwen Fleming

One thing led to another and our sense of closeness as distant family drew us to a mutual conclusion. We should have a meeting of the cousins on Zoom. And so we did. And so…we did.

Our American Cousins

Representing the proud American Semple family was Bernadette Semple. A former U.S. Navy officer and knowledgeable historian of the Semple family from Virginia, Bernadette brought verve and personality and crisp insight to our gathering. She instantly recognized me as resembling the Semples. The Semples are a black family of Scotch-Irish descent. They are proud descendants of the Semple family from Virginia, a family including a judge and former law professor associated with the College of William & Mary and ties to President John Tyler. Such a historic Old American family distinguished by generations of builders and entrepreneurs.

The Twymans were represented by Bruce E. Twyman, a name I absolutely love. A different Bruce (A.) Twyman was my Best Man in my wedding and my childhood hero on Twyman Road. Bruce E. is an author who lives in Los Angeles. He is the father of Aria Twyman who sadly passed away and the former husband of a Semple. Such a small world we live in.

Of course, I rounded out the Twymans on the call. No need to say more about myself for my regular readers.

Our Canadian Cousins

A resident of Montreal, Arwen has been associated with institutions of higher education for some time. She freely admitted that her family kept secrets which we could all relate to. Arwen began her genealogical journey because her mother wanted to know about her roots. Arwen was not expecting to find a Buffalo Soldier in her background, let alone me and a slew of Black American cousins. One day, we will all have to meet up in Virginia, perhaps Albemarle County at Oak Lawn, the Twyman homestead.

And then there was Tina Statham from Alberta Province. We are all so grateful for Tina’s assistance. She has provided invaluable pictures of the young Walter Wilson and his family. Because of Tina’s efforts, we may be able to resolve the paternal haplogroup of Walter Wilson. Tina is the niece of Walter Wilson Jr., the grandson of Walter Wilson.

Both Arwen and Tina shared the mysterious circumstances of the death of Ernest Clarence Wilson, a son of Walter Wilson. Ernest looked the most mixed among his siblings. There has been speculation that Ernest met an unnatural end at the hands of sinister forces. Did Ernest drown as he broke his neck or was he shot to death in a canoe? One adds the element of race prejudice and the stench of foul play permeates the Wilson family to this day. It is my hope that Arwen and Tina will go beyond hearsay and conjecture and unearth the truth as best they can.

Our distant cousin Ernest deserves no less. One of the most painful moments during the Zoom call was viewing the tombstone of Ernest with the single word LOVE etched in stone. Bernadette, Bruce E. and I never knew the full story until our call among cousins.

And so triumph against adversity and great sadness unites our genetic family across the color line. I remarked that we all bore the same segment in our DNA. We all share the same building material of life on our Chromosome 10. We may all be suspectible to the fates of Chromosome 10 such as Usher syndrome type 1D - affects hearing and vision due to CDH23 gene mutations

Refsum disease - involves PHYH gene mutations causing vision problems and neurological issues

Late-onset Alzheimer's disease - associated with variants near the IDE gene region

Skin color is irrelevant and immaterial to the genetic stuff that binds us all together — Flemings and Wilsons and Semples and Twymans.

Conclusion: For over sixty years of my life, I knew of no Canadian cousins. They were in plain sight in my DNA. And then one day, curiosity drew Arwen to me and we opened up a richer understanding of us as a genetic family. I am moved, and touched, by the small step we have taken to bring closer connection into this divided world. I sure hope other Americans and Canadians will follow our way. Don’t you realize we are all connected? We don’t see it because we have been trained to see color before the shape of one’s eyebrows, the curvature of one’s face, the shared Chromosome 10 in our scaffolding of life.

Doesn’t anybody stay in one place anymore.

One look at Walter Wilson as a young dapper man and I could see the family resemblance. He reminds me of Twymans, my closest of cousins Bruce A. Twyman.

Bruce A. Twyman

We do not have to live lives as if we are so far away from one another. If we can open up our hearts and desire closeness to those who share our blood ancestors, we will bring more good into the world. I want to end this essay on an epic emotional note because I feel so profoundly the moment.

The best I can offer up this early Sunday morning is Rod Stewart and his lament for one so far away. Maybe, the video was filmed in french Montreal. I don’t know but I wouldn’t be surprised.

A Desire to be Reunited with a Person Who Is “So Far Away”