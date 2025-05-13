“The World We Were Young In Is Not The World We Are Adults In.” — Biology Professor Brett Weinstein

[Introduction: In the above podcast video, the wisest man is also the only man with a grey beard. Not a coincidence I think. Age brings wisdom. Age also brings more trips to the doctor and a growing sense that the young are living in an alien world. On Saturday morning, Psychology Professor Elizabeth Spievak observed how I reached out to science fiction from my youth to make sense of this AI Age. When I perceive us all as Captain Dunsel, the reference resonates strongly with me but probably not a teenager or someone in their twenties. Sam Altman this morning observed the generational gap in use of Chat GPT. Those in their 30s view generative AI as an adjunct. Those in their 20s view AI as an operating system.

Where does that leave us in our 60s who knew the terror of the M5 ultimate computer on the deck of the Enterprise? The dystopia of a factory where all humans are displaced by robots on The Twilight Zone? The profound insights and abject terror of alien overlords who only want to serve man or the aliens in the hills who have mastered pattern recognition of humans down below? These are generational memories for us, we who knew black and white television flights of imagination like The Outer Limits and Dark Shadows, Gunsmoke and Death Valley Days.

Are we destined to be like the Amish as we age into an alien Age of AI? What happens when the world we knew when we were young is no longer recognizable? Professor Weinstein believes we are approaching the event horizon and living over the event horizon can be perceived as the next frontier. A wise and insightful supposition.

Some argue it is harder for us to learn and be flexible. I confess I would have serious difficulty creating applications on Replit. I am warmed by memories, not rushing AI developments every month, week and day.

Nonetheless, our generation brings wisdom to the AI Age. We can appreciate that there is good, and bad, and all aspects of AI must be considered. One key threat I worry about is displacement of humanity. Consider this passage from the video and the voice of age from Professor Weinstein:

Daniel Priestly, Entrepreneur — Let’s take the highest paid job in America which is an anesthesiologist. This is the highest paid job…

Brett Weinstein, Biology Professor — highest paid salaried job

Priestly — Salaried job, yeah, and the majority of that job is observing a patient knowing the type of medication that would work best for their body, giving them the right amount, monitoring the amount on the body, and making slight adjustments. The right technology and any nurse will be able to do that job and you might have one anesthesiologist on site supervising 10, 20, 30, 40 wards and the technologies doing the same but that one person is to supervise if something went wrong or if there is an ethical…

Amjad Masad, Founder of Replit — What’s wrong with that if their precision is that…

Priestly — There’s nothing wrong with that except for the fact that a lot of people, hundreds of thousands of people, have spent their entire life training to be that. They gave enormous amount of purpose and satisfaction. That’s their career. That’s their job. They have mortgages. They have status and that is about to go away.

Masad — If it’s one of the highest paid jobs, maybe you should start saving.

(laughter)

Weinstein: But, I hear you but, you’re taking about people who have done vital work, highly specialized work. Therefore, not in a great position to pivot based on a technology they didn’t see coming because frankly, I mean, in the abstract, maybe we all saw it coming somewhere down the road but we did not know it wouldn’t dawn. We do have to figure it out. It’s not their fault they have become obsolete.

Our Duty As A Generation: It would be easy to retire, move to the back country of Julian, read books, and watch Star Trek and The Twilight Zone reruns. After a long life of engagement, why not leave these issues of AI for better or for worse to the young people in their teens, twenties and thirties? I will tell you why.

Every generation comes into this world uniquely positioned between parents and children, grandparents and grandchildren. All that we have learned about life and the human condition can be thought of as social capital. The experiences of our lives have taught us things the young have not lived long enough to know. The young tech bros in Silicon Valley may have mastered the art of making money but who will be there to ensure the art, and philosophy, of life well lived survives AI. Chat GPT and Claude, Gemini and Grok, will never have children and grandchildren. Our generation of humanity understands how vital it is to transmit tradition and character and virtue and pietas to the young.

To paraphrase the writer Bob Greene, all these things are our super power. Age has so blessed us and blessings create a duty to the larger world. It is a concept as old as time. If we have faith in the coming of a better time, we must speak up about the good of AI — no more cancer, no more heart disease, no more dementia, no more hunger, no more war. And as a generation tested by issues of the heart in the 1970s, we must voice discernment and warn of the fallacy of relying upon alien intelligence for therapy, counseling, boyfriends and girlfriends.

Conclusion: I know a woman who is sad. “Shelby” is feeling human emotions. For family drama reasons, she has not been invited to the college graduation of her niece. Shelby values family and tradition. She’s a good albeit distant aunt. Her relations are cordial enough with her niece. What gives?

Shelby is not in good standing with her sister, “Harriet,” the mother of Shelby’s niece. Siblings need not like each other. And so it was that Shelby and Harriet do not click. They are not close. They do not understand one another which leads to easy miscommunication. It is like an INFP married to a ESTJ personality. Conflict lies along all dimensions of personality. One day a few years ago, Harriet from far away accused Shelby of hanging Harriet’s daughter out to dry. Details are immaterial. The far away sister, Harriet, was ferocious as she lit into her sister, Shelby. As a result, Harriet found excuse after excuse to not come to family events which hurt Shelby. So, it was no surprise Harriet did not invite Shelby to her niece’s graduation.

Should Shelby turn to AI for therapy and understanding? Of course not, I suggest. These feelings of sibling ill-will are beyond AI. Mom and husband have the human touch. It is the duty of our generation to hold fast to family and fellow humans as the ultimate trusted ones within family ups and downs. They say health and family are the most valued parts of human life. As a generation, we should voice discernment. AI is absolutely a blessing for health and a soul less tool for matters of the heart.

Resist the temptation to let the world go to hell in a hand basket. Be a wise elder and temper the unabated enthusiasm of entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley.

Good Evening!