Family Member: That’s our cousin “Ben.” “Nelson’s” son.

Me: Wow! He has really grown!

Family Member: Yeah, I guess so.

Ben has a story. Ben has a black American story. You will not read about Ben’s story in Black Studies or Liberated Ethnic Studies. Black History has been colonized for some time now. If there are over 40 million black Americans, there are over 40 million stories, experiences and perspectives.

Ben is a young teenager enjoying the summer months. Usually, Ben summers at his Grandma’s place on the Vineyard. But this year, he’s enjoying the outside life somewhere in the woods of Connecticut. What is Ben’s story? And why do I write that Ben is our family’s answer to Gilford Ames III?

“New-born American babies. New-born citizens of these United States. Free, and with rights guaranteed by the Constitution. But let’s take a closer look. These new arrivals in a typical American town have equal legal rights. In class, they are not equal at all. Each has a social status handed on to him by his family. Ascribed to him at birth.

Meet Gilford Ames III. The latest addition to one of the town’s upper class families. Gilford Ames II is the wealthiest man in town. He owns a large factory. The Ames are one of the oldest families in the community. And so in prestige as well as wealth. This is where an Ames family has lived for the past one hundred years. And this is where Gilford Ames III will live.” See 0:00 to 1:36.

Meet Ben Aldrich. His Mom is Jewish, a graduate of an elite boarding prep school. Very engaged in the charitable life of the community. Dad is Nelson Aldrich, a veteran of Wall Street, founder of his own firm, master of the universe. Dad is familiar with national television. Dad lives in a city, summers at his Mom’s place on the Vineyard. When Dad was young, his parents were unimpressed with the schools in their city. So, they shipped Dad off for a better experience at an elite New England boarding school. Dad later graduated from a prestigious Ivy League institution.

Dad’s family has been safely ensconced in the upper class of Black America since 1790. The founder of the Brown Fellowship Society, James Mitchell, is the founder of the family. Ancestors were among the wealthiest free blacks in Charleston, South Carolina between 1790 and the 1890s. That is a long stretch of time for any landed family in America, let alone a black American family. And like the Ames family in the video, generations were just born into achievement and accomplishment. Social capital, prestige and varying degrees of wealth were just there. There was a disruption when the family was forced out of South Carolina after arson of the family home around 1900. But the thing is, all the things that made the family a family between 1790 and 1900 remained in place up North.

Dad’s great great grandfather inherited an estate. Great grandfather invested in real estate. Grandfather was one of the earliest black judges in the Mid-Atlantic. So, Dad came into the world with an ascribed status, just like the Ames family.

What is my point? Like Gilford Ames III, Ben was born with a lot of the heavy lifting in life already done. Good for him and good for his ancestors, who left Ben a legacy, an inheritance of status, prestige and capital. When we distort Black History so much that Black Americans only learn about themselves as oppressed, we rob young teenagers like Ben of their birthright. Ben has a human right to learn the fullness of his black American story in the American experience.

Ancestral blessings do not only come in white families. Good Families: A Book Review We should be honest with ourselves as Americans and recognize that the black race has run its race well. Despite all of the pitfalls and hurdles, some families endured. Our family endured.

Quite frankly, my children benefit from cousins like Ben. The summer place, the New England boarding school, the equity firm become part of one’s family story. Imagine as a teenager being advised on a Wall Street career by a captain of industry cousin. Happened to my kids and their close cousins. I sense Ben’s Dad and others of his class value family greatly. There is a strong sense of family which reminds me of ancestral pietas in some European and rural Ethiopian noble families. See Good Families: A Book Review by H. E. Nagash. As an observer, I observe and reflect upon how Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class can rebound through the generations. It is about a sense of self that Gilford Ames III might have known growing up in his community.

It is about the blessings of distant ancestors. It is about tradition as sense of self.

“The past is never dead. It’s not even past.” — William Faulkner