and through it all our family, Max, Emily and baby Cassius, remain safe tonight. Thousands of families are not so blessed this evening. Pacific Palisades is gone. The Malibu of my young parenthood lies in a crumpled heap on the beach. A house is more than physical ash and debris. A home is memory lost. Great Grandfather’s picture from the late 1800s with his wife and large family. Grandmother’s wedding ring. The vintage frame of a young Thurgood Marshall from 1952. A college diploma from the Class of 1919. A vintage book from the 1700s…all gone never to be replaced.

there will be a time to hold the negligent and incompetent accountable. There will come a time. But tonight is a time for fury deferred, for sadness in the City of Angels.

Malibu, California