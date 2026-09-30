“She is proof America isn’t racist”—writer friend in the heartland of America

I have expended too much time and energy mulling over Nikole Hannah Jones’ frame for America. Like the time traveling law professor, Jones doesn’t appreciate simple facts of life. No state laws today mandate the separation of races in public schools. Racially identifiable schools are no longer the creation of legislators in Richmond, Virginia or Columbia, South Carolina or Jackson, Mississippi. Time has moved on to such an extent that black American parents consciously choose the worst performing elementary city public schools because they appear to be populated by black students. I have to remind myself that, if there are over 40 million black Americans, there are over 40 million stories, experiences and perspectives.

The following passage is from my Honors Thesis submitted to the History Special Scholars program at the University of Virginia. The thesis was titled The History of Public School Desegregation in Chesterfield County, Virginia. The date was April 30, 1983. A story, a perspective, an experience from the human condition.

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CHAPTER VI

Ten Years later

Aleta Payne, Lloyd C. Bird High School Class of 1983, is symbolic of a new black tradition taking root at Chesterfield County schools. Half of the public high schools in the county have never been segregated by race and this year marks the commencement of the first class educated only in desegregated schools. Bound for the University of Virginia in the fall, Ms. Payne will graduate second in her ninety-percent white class with an impressive array of credentials ranging from Miss L. C. Bird (an elective honor) and National Merit finalist to Bird’s Battle of the Brains competition representative and the Governor’s School for the Gifted. When questioned, Payne reflected that she is not usually aware of her race except in certain history class discussions, minority considerations for college admissions, and dating purposes. An examination of activities at Bird High School reveals a significant level of black involvement for the school year 1981-82:

Senior Class Officers 3 (1 black)

Junior Class Officers 4 (2 black)

Student Council Officers 10 (2 black, including student council president)

Latin Club 23 (5 black)

Honor Society 33 (2 black)

Tennis Boys 10 (1 black)

Tennis Girls 15 (4 black)

Cheerleaders Varsity 10 (1 black)

Varsity football team 50 (8 black)

Homecoming Court 4 (1 black, including senior princess)

Senior Superlatives 20 (1 black, including voted friendliest)

Another tradition dating back to free-choice, however, remains among the black student community. (Beloved Cousin), Midlothian High School Class of 1983, questions the amount of progress made since her brother, Bruce, graduated from Meadowbrook in 1968:

“Many times I have wished that I attended an all-black school because then I wouldn’t be so alone and in by myself. It restricts me. I can’t learn as well as the rest of them (her white classmates) learn. I miss being with people who understand me (forty-two blacks out of a 1,041 member student body attend Midlothian.)” “I’ll be in English class and the teacher will say something that will make me think of something that only a black person would understand and I’ll turn around and I’ll want to tell the person next to me but he or she is white…..We (her black classmates ) make the best of it but there’s nothing for us here. We’re bored.”

Beloved Cousin is applying to Virginia State University for her higher education.

For the white administration, black achievement is further evidence of how well blacks and whites get along together. Those who do not become involved can be dismissed as malcontents who thankfully separate themselves from the mainstream of school activity. Thus, the illusion of tranquility and understanding has remained to this day and the all-white school board continues to operate in compliance with Brown.

Hereditary bondsmen! Know ye not Who would be free themselves must strike the blow? — Byron as quoted in Richard Kluger’s Simple Justice

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There are several reasons why I shared this passage from my Honors Thesis from long ago.

First, when I drone on about how, if there are over 40 million black American stories, experiences and perspectives, I know this reality from my own family. Beloved Cousin is my closest cousin, my first friend in life. And yet we perceived public school desegregation with a different lens. I plunged into my future wholeheartedly. My Beloved Cousin held back as she felt there was no one to share a black joke sitting next to her. Different things matter to different people.

Second, notice the difference between Bruce and his sister. Bruce was a true pioneer at Meadowbrook High School in the late 1960s. He never looked back as he left the all-black Carver public high school. The delicious irony is my Uncle feared cross town busing for his daughter, so he moved out as far into the county as he could. The result was a daughter who missed black people in the classroom. That’s the beauty, the messiness, of life.

Third, Bird High School was the absolute best in the American dream of public school integration for the Class of 1983. While Beloved Cousin was looking around for another black student, the black students like Aleta Payne were killing it at Bird High School. Same county public high schools. Same racial dynamics, although I will give my Beloved Cousin some grace and note her high school was only five percent black. The important point is individuals at Bird High School were not thinking about race as they conquered the world.

Fourth, more scholars, writers and intellectuals should remove the veil of conformity and perceive black students during public school desegregation. Every individual is different because everyone brings a unique personality and temperament to the drama of life. One of the things that annoys me about Hannah-Jones is when she makes sweeping statements about black students she must fight for. No one needed to fight for me or Bruce or Payne.

Finally, the Class of 1983 achieved the integration Hannah-Jones bemoans as lacking in America. I read words disconnected from my southern, suburban life and I grow dumber. Someone once said they were careful about the dogmas and slogan words they allow into their mental space. Time for me to part ways with Hannah-Jones and return my focus to more important things like family.

Conclusion: I find joy in life when I sense alignment in the words of others. Fighting for Black children to the detriment of one’s child is a sad orientation in life. From the ashes of separate but unequal rose the Class of 1983. May we remember all the good that was created at Lloyd C. Bird High School and countless other high schools throughout the New South.

A woeful footnote—it was nearly impossible to locate a positive news story about public school desegregation in the South in the 1970s on You Tube. The distortion of the past is complete. I don’t know what to say. But I did come across this You Tube video that only has 566 views and one comment.