Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jake Mackey's avatar
Jake Mackey
Sep 30

Wow:

"Time has moved on to such an extent that black American parents consciously choose the worst performing elementary city public schools *because* they appear to be populated by black students."

Reply
Share
1 reply
Gary's avatar
Gary
Sep 30

Very interesting video, thank you. We are blessed to have such intelligence people in America.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Winkfield Twyman
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Winkfield Twyman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture