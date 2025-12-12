“Did you see him? Did you see him? I love a man in uniform. I know he’s a firefighter. Don’t tell my husband!” — two middle-aged women conversing under the dark San Diego sky

[My Best Rod Serling impression: Out of over a million people in America’s finest city and perhaps more, two women found themselves enraptured at the sight of a male firefighter. The firefighter had no idea. None whatsover. There were millions of moments in San Diego yesterday. And yet this moment may have been the most real moment imaginable on a cool evening, warm passions aroused. Did you see him? Did you see him? The words echoed in the night

We have entered the twilight zone where a firefighter unwittingly ignites fires of the human heart.]