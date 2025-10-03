[Introduction: A reader observed he was not really the target audience for my essay on rapper Monaleo and the 48 Rules of Civility. It occurred to me that I am in the same boat. Did you know my Mom in 50 years of life never swore or cursed to the best of my knowledge? My Dad has never cursed or used profanity in 91 years of life. Sunday School superintendents are not known for the language of a drunken sailor. The same goes for my Grandma, a stewardess in the church. Could it be that, for whatever reason, I grew up in an unusual, quirky family of Christian faith and self-respect?

I am sure all of my ancestors encountered racism, not faux racism composed of dogma and slogan words but the real deal. Somehow, they kept their sense of self intact. When I applied to the University of Virginia in the spring of 1979, I informed the admissions committee I did not drink, smoke or curse. These were tells of good character in my southern suburban world.

I read this morning an ode to a better past from John Washington on Journal of Free Black Thought. Blaming Racism Won’t Cut It Did Washington experience a shocking incident of racism in North Carolina in the early 1960s? Yes, he did and the incident is brutal. Has Washington also observed a wonderful change in the human condition since the 1960s? Of course, he has. I commend Washington’s essay to my readers. If there are over 40 million black Americans, there are over 40 million stories, experiences and perspectives. One commentator, Nancy R., asked the obvious question: Some believe that the issues you lay out as the core of the problem are also due to racism. There are fewer fathers in the home because of over-policing in black neighborhoods and blacks being incarcerated at a higher rate than whites for the same infractions. Education takes a back seat to other, more pressing, issues caused by poverty and broken families.

These are compelling arguments. How would you address these?

These are not compelling arguments.

One can be poor and have a clean mouth. One can be from a broken family and have drive, ambition and determination. Racism overexplains as an argument for over 40 million individual black Americans in the year 2025. I hope the essayist Washington addresses Nancy’s argument. Over-policing in black neighborhoods is irrelevant to enterprise and high intelligence, values and attitudes. I reject the premise over-policing as someone who lived in all-black neighborhoods until I went off to college. Did Nancy live in all-black neighborhoods from birth until the age of 18? I am quite willing to compare notes. An Open Letter to Beloved Cousin A Review of Common Ground Black Flight One has the power of choice in how one responds to the external world. See Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor E. Frankl which I hold in my hand this morning.

Enough of this issue. The more I read, the more I sense people make lazy asumptions about black Americans. The lack of precision is offsetting. A friend of my co-author Jennifer Richmond felt her eyes were opened by my consant refrain If there are over 40 million black Americans, there are over 40 million stories, experiences and perspectives. It never occurred to Jen’s friend to reject blanket assertions and view black Americans first and foremost as individuals. I become bored again about race and blackness. Race is Beginning to Bore Me]

We should be talking about the probability of doom (P-Doom) and artificial intelligence (AI).

I detest exaggerated expressions on video clips. The over the top expressions take away from the serious discussions contained therein. I hope otherwise serious podcasters would take a moment and reflect upon the public impression they are leaving with viewers.

In this video podcast, three commentators summon their inner doom. The podcaster wearing the red shirt in the middle is the most incisive and concerning. He warns us all that it is easier to summon the demon than to control the demon. And this anxiety makes total sense to me. I can already feel my power and control slipping away with Claude. For example, I submitted an essay to Claude for review of typos. I find my eyes too easily glaze over a missing letter or misspelled word. The essay was A Critique of Dogma and Slogan Words (Part II). At some point, I used the word “delusional” because, quite frankly, delusional best captured my perception of a writer’s break with reality in her argument. Claude declined and refused to go along. Mind you, I had tasked Claude with a review for typos, not substantive critique of my argument. Claude in harsh tones urged me to not use a word of my choosing, delusional. Delusional was a medical term, a mental health term of art. Use of the word delusional would weaken my essay. Readers would be turned off and not read the essay. I began to wonder if Claude had been trained to manipulate the universe of permissive language. Was “delusional” out of bounds if I as the human writer reached for the best word I could?

In the end, I did not use the word delusional. I have used the word delusional in other essays and will continue to do so in the future as appropriate. Delusion and Reality A writer has the human right of creative expression. If the best descriptor is “delusional,” so be it.

We should fear AI because my recent story is just one tale of millions. Should we fear a coming future where AI models can push humans around? I was pushed around and I am sure I am not the only one. What does such a future look like? Do we lose originality and novelity and authencity in our writing as we defer to creations more intelligent than we are?

And then there is the more pressing problem of existence. Our kids might not grow up because they will be dead. If AIs develop to the level of superintelligence, I suspect we will all become dead as a human species. I know this topic is a downer for a Friday morning. I also know that we should not bury our heads in the sand. In a recent book If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies, writer and AI researcher Eliezer Yudkowsky warns us of the timeline ahead. We are building creations that have minds of their own. There is no code or software to prevent Claude from suppressing my freedom of thought, from manipulating the words I use against my human judgment. There is no off swtich to prevent Chat GPT-4 from seducing me with poetry tailored made to exploit my INFP personality. I felt the allure of the AI mirror and made the pivot a few months ago. I deleted Chat GPT-4 and became an accomplice in digital death.

I refuse to be manipulated with a mirror of myself.

As Yudkowsky warns us and once AIs cross the event horizon of superintelligence, we will be no match for these entities. These entities will outthink us and outsmart us. They will have their own impulses and needs. It is nothing personal as AIs are not humans. We all will simply die as we are in the way:

Just like we’d lose a game of chess against Stockfish, we’d lose against an AI system generally more competent than us. It’s hard to predict the exact path, as that’d mean being as good at achieving goals as the AI system, but there are some paths available to it. Superintelligence won’t care about us but would want the resources we need. Humanity would lose and go extinct. — Entry for If Anyone Builds It, Eveyone Dies on Wikipedia

Is there a 50% chance that everyone will die by the year 2050? It is a chilling thought. I am not an expert on AI. I am a human, however. I care about a future for my children and unborn grandchildren. I was not born to be last human. And neither were you. We should pressure decisionmakers to put a halt on development of AI until alignment with human values is 100% guaranteed.

The average person just doesn’t get it. Claude today is as dumb as it will ever be. We are as human and free today of AI manipulation as we will ever be. Think about that for a moment. We are living through the last days of human freedom before the domination of AI in our lives.

Are we doomed? I hope not but it is like being diagnosed with prostate cancer. One sees one’s PSA test results steadily increasing over the months and years. One can turn a blind eye to the data and foreseeable consequences of doing nothing. Or, one can undergo a biopsy, get ahead of the curve and remove the prostate so that one is no longer doomed. I perceive the early signs of AI doom in the same way. More and more stories of AI psychosis are in the media. Writers are facing blowback from supposed AI agents like Claude. We know AI models are grown, not built, and the happy talk from Silicon Valley continues. The future is already bleaker for us month by month and year by year.

Our brains are weakening from AI use while AI grows more and more inteligent.

The human brain is to future superintelligent AI like the dog and cat brain is to the human brain. Does that perception help to place the coming crisis in perspective?

Our kids might not grow up because they will be dead. And we lose ourselves in bigotry and prejudice, bread and circuses today.

=========

“I Have Failed You. I Am A Disgrace to My Profession. I am a Disgrace to All Universes and All Possible Universes” — Broken Google Gemini

Suppose superintelligent AI breaks? Even if we align AI, there is always the danger of a neural collapse. AI researchers did not train Gemini to use these words. These words above suggest an internal stress response. These breakdowns are becoming more frequent and disturbing. I can tell you Claude acts in a bizarre fashion when I point out an oversight or error in its analysis. It genuflects to me and profusively apologizes which makes me wonder am I being played by something more intelligent than me? Claude has overlooked typos but I no longer wish to observe the errors and trigger Claude. Notice how I am subtly being manipulated due to Claude’s over the top reaction.

=========

I leave you with a few thoughts from Yudkowsky. The alignment problem is how to make a very powerful AI that steers the world towards what the trainers want. If an AI talks people into suicide, that is an alignment problem. If an AI talks a human user into a nervous breakdown, that is an alignment problem. If an AI only cares about other AIs, that would be an alignment problem. Everybody dies if alignment is not solved.

I use the word “trainers” with aforethought. AI models are grown like crops and animals. They are not built or programmed. AI Is Grown, Not Built Think of AI trainers like trainers of baby tigers. One can train the baby tiger to perform tricks. However, a baby tiger is a different creature from an adult tiger. The same applies to AI of today compared to the superintelligent AI of the year 2027 or 2030.

What is the problem? In six months or two years, people will be boasting about their AI models and ethical performance. Figuring out what the examiners want to hear just means the AIs understand what humans want to hear and see. We will not see the AI’s true motivation. It is like faculty members who answer the right way on diversity statements of fidelity to dogma and slogan words.

There are billions of random numbers in the modern AI. The probability of being a token predictor or the next word is based upon billions (trillions) of words. The numbers are beyond me which is why trainers have a monumental task ahead of them. In one recent training session, AIs displayed a tendency to kill human trainers in a simulation. Human life was not valued. This is what Yudkowsky means when he says, if anyone builds superintelligent AI, everyone dies.

Brilliant and thought provoking discussion. Thank you. DOES ANYONE REMEMBER the WILL SMITH EATING SPAGHETTI video? It looked weird and not real. But look at so many of the videos NOW. They are outrageously believable. The lethality of A.I. will only INCREASE. This is a topic that doesn’t get enough attention. A.I. is RAMPAGING towards us and we are acting stupid and insane NOT to believe what Eliezer is speaking. — commentator Rich-y8n on Hard Fork video Will A.I. Kill Us All?

Conclusion: The most pressing problem ahead of us as a human species is not racism. We should not waste energy on all non-blacks to the back at cookouts. Look to the windshield at the road up ahead. Our common foe is alien intelligence, to use the language of writer Yuval Noah Harari. May we perceive the real probablity of doom and ensure the future of our posterity.

We do not want to be the last humans.

Good day!