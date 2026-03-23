Happy 3rd anniversary!

Three years ago, I launched this lonely Substack to explore life beyond dogmas and slogan words. I was feeling the constriction of a world where chosen narratives mattered more than understanding existence. My first book, Letters in Black and White: A New Correspondence on Race in America (May 23, 2023), was coming out in two months. The moment offered a symbolic sixty-day countdown window for marketing. I don’t do social media as it runs counter to my personality but Substack felt different. I could write in solitude and not put myself out there in a world of “likes” and “clicks.”

I am at odds with my time. Some generations are fated to age into decades of unrecognizable values and attitudes. As I read Buckley: The Life and the Revolution that Changed America by Sam Tanenhaus, I am struck by the parallels between Buckley of 1951-1960 and me of 2020-2030. The days of my impressionable youth bear little advantage in a time of disharmony and political division. I sincerely believe one should disagree without being disagreeable, that the greatest unsung movement was public school desegregation in southern small town schools in the 1970s, that gifted and talented programs were a divine blessing, that blackness meant enterprise and not oppression. Buckley was also adrift in the 1950s as the conservatism of his boyhood was misaligned with liberalism and leftism at Yale. See God and Man at Yale.We shared a feeling of dislocation, even if we disagreed on much else. Sometimes the outsider recognizes the outsider, regardless of their respective politics.

The following vignette summons my mood tonight.

*

In the distance along the coast of La Jolla can be seen seven self-driving cars. The marine layer has lifted and the blueness of the sky is reflected in the mood of the ocean waves below. It is a clear, sunny day in San Diego. The temperature is 72 degrees. Schuyler watches with anticipation as each car enters the gate to her cliff side estate. Kip arrives first as always. The other cousins appear one by one. “Where’s Carmen? It’s 11:30 a.m.” Kip lives in a world of self-discipline. “Oh, she’s running late,” Schuyler replies as she steps outside in anticipation of Carmen’s arrival. The wind blows through Schuyler’s red hair.

The seven assembled cousins gather in the living room. It has been some time since they were all in the same room. Kip, for example, lives in a cabin by the ocean in Big Sur. Shelby lives in a suburban development outside of Phoenix. Carmen resides in a walk-up loft in Brooklyn. Allison calls Point Loma home. “What’s the plan?” Kip asks the group as he pours everyone a drink. No one answers as they take their seats at the long table. Everyone has a curated selection of essays from Granddad’s lonely Substack. “Maybe we should wait for Schuyler and Carmen. This is Schuyler’s show.” There is mumbled assent and a nodding of heads from various cousins.

After several minutes, Schuyler sees a self-driving car on the coastal horizon. The car comes into view. Schuyler recognizes Carmen. “Always late, never early,” exclaims Carmen as she jumps out of her vehicle and hugs Schuyler. “Keep that to yourself. Kip is already on edge,” Schuyler warns. The two walk in together to the living room. They are greeted warmly by everyone, although Kip exercises restraint.

In the center of the long table is the wedding portrait of Granddad and Grandma from the times before AI. No one takes note of the exquisite racial balance between blacks and whites in the bridesmaids and groomsmen. The cousins never knew a time when Granddad had black hair or a gap between his teeth. They only knew Granddad from the 2030s and beyond.

Carmen viewed the spread of essays from the 2020s. “Maybe, we’ll discover Granddad had a secret friend lying around,” Carmen snarked. Kip bristled, “Carmen, I can’t believe you! This is a serious matter.” Carmen adopted the poise of a bored teenager. As Schuyler and Carmen sat down, Kip stood up and addressed his cousins.

“I think Granddad was most happy when he was at the French Huguenot house in Midlothian. His love for his surroundings and the world and music comes through in ways that inspire me to be a better writer,” said W. F. (“Kip”) Twyman IV. “Granddad’s Dad had passed away and Granddad was coming to terms with his father, his niece and in-laws. History gave his soul solace.” The rhythmic sounds of ocean waves crashing on the rocks could be heard below. These were the sounds their parents knew as children.

The grandchildren, members of the post-AI generation, were assembling their reflections sometime after the year 2050. Granddad did not live forever as he often prophesied to Grandma’s skepticism but he lived longer than any of his ancestors. Granddad never talked about his corpus of nearly 3,000 essays on his lonely Substack. It was the curious granddaughter, Schuyler, who connected the dots. Granddad left us a treasure trove of the family’s life in the 2020s. This is incredible! She had summoned all of her cousins to La Jolla for an excavation into Granddad. Who was Granddad? What was the best way to remember Granddad? Did Granddad ever find peace at the center?

Present at the oceanfront home were all of the grandchildren: Siblings Kip, Allison, Ashley; Siblings Schuyler, Claire, Brooke; Siblings Shelby, Noah, Carmen. They were all above average in all the things that mattered in life — intelligence, drive, fidelity to family, pietas, quirkiness. In physical appearance, they all appeared ambiguous and mixed, a testament to love and marriage across the color line. Race meant little to them, a historical curiosity from Granddad’s time. Kip was the writer and first-born grandchild. Allison was the lawyer. Schuyler was the curious leader of the cousins. Shelby was the skeptical one. Carmen was the impulsive baby of the cousins. They all sat around a long table with a deck as a backdrop.

“We have nearly 3,000 essays to pore over,” Schuyler said. “Claude tells us Granddad at his best lived for his children. The essay Love the Hurt Away is a great example of Granddad sheltering Auntie from emotional pain. That’s who he was — protective of family who never understood him. That’s how we should understand Granddad, someone who was poetic, highly sensitive, lyrical who remained protective of family who never understood him.” The grandchildren discovered this side of their granddad through AI analysis, not their own reading.

Shelby spoke up as the sentimental take on Granddad was too much. “You guys are projecting upon Granddad. Granddad was like his Dad. He didn’t talk much. He didn’t like social networking. He was a lovable hermit who lived in the clouds like novelist Boris Pasternak. Don’t you see his constant refrain about Russian novelists? The Touch of the Russian Novelist Russia was in his blood! He even tells us so flat out in his essay Who Are My People? We should remember Granddad as a constructive immigrant Jew from the Soviet Union. (Guffaws from the cousins, particularly Carmen) Even Granddad once wrote Connect the dots.” The Novelist Downstairs

Ashley, Claire, Brooke, and Noah listened quietly, content to let their more vocal siblings debate.

“Granddad loved the ocean. Granddad loved great views. He just loved palm trees and his children. It’s very simple. No need to make this complicated, people,” intoned Carmen with annoyance inherited from her Granddad. Where Do We go From Here

For Kip who never understood cousin Carmen, her assessment lacked depth which was a sin for a writer. They both shared Granddad’s dimples and little else. “Carmen, is that the best you can do after reading 3,000 essays? Is that the best you can do?"

“You know, Kip, you’re not the ruler of me. I have a say. I used to walk along the Coronado beach with Granddad. We made drawings in the sand. He marveled at Mexico in the distance. That was Granddad. And no, I did not read 3,000 essays! TLDR (Too Long, Did Not Read)!”

“Then, how can you claim to know Granddad, really know Granddad?”

“Carmen, do you want another drink?” asked Schuyler.

“Yes, make it a double.”

“How old are you again, Carmen?”

“Don’t ask.” Schuyler was satisfied she had misdirected Carmen’s annoyance toward drink for the moment.

“Could it be that both Kip and Carmen are onto parts of the truth about Granddad? There is the inner world of words and the outer world of Coronado,” mused Schuyler.

Allison offered a lawyer’s perspective. A graduate of Yale Law School, Allison had clerked for a federal judge on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals before joining the local U.S. Attorney’s office. She lived in the upper-middle class neighborhood of Point Loma, steps from the ocean. “In law, what someone says about themselves is given special weight — it’s considered more reliable than what others say about them. So let’s look at what Granddad said about himself.”

“I’m wondering whether the question of Granddad’s life has multiple answers. Yes, Kip, Granddad was clearly happy at the French Huguenot farmhouse with his family and cousins. So ironic since he was there during the week of his father’s funeral and his anxieties about in-laws and the oppositional niece. But I read his words and he tells us what he wanted to be remembered for. It was not his thoughts about ghetto life, black IQ or the Boule. I felt Granddad was reluctant to talk about his encounter with prejudice and bigotry in life. The Dartmouth Scar Experiment He never wrote out the n word in his life. Ever. But he DID talk about enterprise. That’s what blackness meant to him: enterprise, not oppression.”

“What are you getting at, Schuyler? You’re taking too long,” interrupted Shelby.

“Like Granddad with his stories,” chimed in Carmen.

“Like Grandma interrupting Granddad,” Kip volleyed back.

“The Human Condition. His thoughts always returned to the human condition. He rejected dogmas and slogan words. That was about the human condition. He wanted his family to live an examined life. That was respect for the human condition. His life philosophy distilled to (1) human dignity, (2) creative expression, and (3) the individual. A Book Review of the Raceless Antiracist That was peace at the center for Granddad. I think that’s who he was at his center. We should remember him that way. Sure, he was happy at the French Huguenot house, the beach on Coronado, the holidays in Palm Springs, the strolls through New Haven, the Star Trek marathons. But all roads with Granddad led through family to the human condition.” Cousin Schuyler had her say.

Of course, the cousins continued to disagree without being disagreeable, although Carmen had long since checked out, standing on the deck with her drink, watching the sunset over the Pacific. Through the window, Schuyler could see her — her arms outstretched like Granddad used to do, marveling at Mexico in the distance. Maybe Carmen understood him better than any of them.

Inside, the debate continued. Who was Granddad? What was the best way to remember him? Did he ever find peace at the center? As they continued to disagree, the wedding portrait of Granddad and Grandma held center stage.

The questions, like the ocean beyond the window, were endless. And Granddad would have loved it all.

*

Conclusion: I wrote that scene tonight imagining how my grandchildren might remember me—not through accomplishments or opinions, but through the questions I kept asking. Because that’s what mattered most: the endless inquiry, the examined life.

It has been an incredible privilege, and honor, to write for you all over the past three years. I have chosen to remove the mask somewhat and reveal my human life before politics. Your support and comments over the past three years have enabled me to find purpose and meaning in this thing we call writing. Earlier this evening, a family member said writers should never write for their readers. I disagree. Writing worth writing leaves a profound connection between the writer and the reader. We both grow in the process.

I am not the man I was in 2023. And I trust you are not the reader you were as I began this journey one long ago evening, March 23, 2023. Coming Soon I salute you. I honor all of you. The questions in my life have truly been endless. And at the rainbow’s end I hope is meaning.

America the Beautiful